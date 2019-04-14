P-Bruins Fall 6-1 to T-Birds in Regular Season Finale

April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell 6-1 to the Springfield Thunderbirds Sunday afternoon in their regular season finale. The P-Bruins got their lone goal from Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, while Zane McIntyre made his 46th start of the season in net. Sean Bonar made his Providence debut in the final period of the game.

Providence started the first period with a good back and forth pace between Springfield. The fast moving P-Bruins had no problem redirecting the puck and maintaining their tight wall of defense against the T-Birds. Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson lit the lamp for the Bruins with his seventh goal of the season at 16:08. Gemel Smith and Joel Messner earned assists on the play that gave Providence a 1-0 lead. Springfield answered back seconds later when Alex Breton netted a goal at 16:46. Thomas Schemitsch and Adam Rockwood picked up helpers on the power play that tied the game 1-1 into the first intermission.

The T-Birds were determined to make a comeback when Jayce Hawryluk tallied a goal 51 seconds into the second period. Julian Melchiori earned the assist on play that gave Springfield a 2-1 lead. Providence struggled to regain their momentum as Springfield's Dryden Hunt potted a goal at 2:01. Dylan MacPherson and Liam Pecararo earned helpers on the play that gave the T-Birds a 3-1 lead early in the second. The Thunderbirds continued to stay hot as Alex Breton netted his second goal of the game at 9:01. Jean Sebastien Dea and Schemitsch earned assists on the power play goal that gave Springfield a 4-1 lead. The T-Birds continued to hold possession of the puck when Schemitsch netted a last minute goal at 19:58. Jacob MacDonald and Hawryluk picked up helpers on the play that gave the Thunderbirds a 5-1 lead into the locker room.

The Providence Bruins made a goalie change at the start of the third, putting Sean Bonar in. The back and forth continued for both teams most of the final period. The T-Birds held control and Juho Lammiko tallied a short handed goal at 13:34. Hunt and Schemitsch earned assists on the play that gave Springfield a 6-1 at the end of the game.

McIntyre stopped 15 shots and Bonar stopped 4 shots while Springfield's Driedger stopped 39 shots. Providence was 0/3 on the power play and 1-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are now on to the postseason and will be back in action Saturday night at the Dunk for Game One of the Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Charlotte Checkers at 7:05pm.

