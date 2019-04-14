P-Bruins Fall 6-1 to T-Birds in Regular Season Finale
April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell 6-1 to the Springfield Thunderbirds Sunday afternoon in their regular season finale. The P-Bruins got their lone goal from Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, while Zane McIntyre made his 46th start of the season in net. Sean Bonar made his Providence debut in the final period of the game.
Providence started the first period with a good back and forth pace between Springfield. The fast moving P-Bruins had no problem redirecting the puck and maintaining their tight wall of defense against the T-Birds. Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson lit the lamp for the Bruins with his seventh goal of the season at 16:08. Gemel Smith and Joel Messner earned assists on the play that gave Providence a 1-0 lead. Springfield answered back seconds later when Alex Breton netted a goal at 16:46. Thomas Schemitsch and Adam Rockwood picked up helpers on the power play that tied the game 1-1 into the first intermission.
The T-Birds were determined to make a comeback when Jayce Hawryluk tallied a goal 51 seconds into the second period. Julian Melchiori earned the assist on play that gave Springfield a 2-1 lead. Providence struggled to regain their momentum as Springfield's Dryden Hunt potted a goal at 2:01. Dylan MacPherson and Liam Pecararo earned helpers on the play that gave the T-Birds a 3-1 lead early in the second. The Thunderbirds continued to stay hot as Alex Breton netted his second goal of the game at 9:01. Jean Sebastien Dea and Schemitsch earned assists on the power play goal that gave Springfield a 4-1 lead. The T-Birds continued to hold possession of the puck when Schemitsch netted a last minute goal at 19:58. Jacob MacDonald and Hawryluk picked up helpers on the play that gave the Thunderbirds a 5-1 lead into the locker room.
The Providence Bruins made a goalie change at the start of the third, putting Sean Bonar in. The back and forth continued for both teams most of the final period. The T-Birds held control and Juho Lammiko tallied a short handed goal at 13:34. Hunt and Schemitsch earned assists on the play that gave Springfield a 6-1 at the end of the game.
McIntyre stopped 15 shots and Bonar stopped 4 shots while Springfield's Driedger stopped 39 shots. Providence was 0/3 on the power play and 1-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are now on to the postseason and will be back in action Saturday night at the Dunk for Game One of the Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Charlotte Checkers at 7:05pm.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2019
- Wolves Open Calder Cup Playoffs against Grand Rapids - Chicago Wolves
- First-Round Schedules Announced for 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - AHL
- Iowa Wild Announces First Round Playoff Schedule - Iowa Wild
- Admirals Face Iowa in Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins, Wolves to Renew Rivalry in Central Division Semifinals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sifers Final Game Ends with a Shootout Win - Utica Comets
- Moose Close Season by Beating Chicago, 6-2 - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs Announce 2018-19 Team Awards - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack End Season with 3-1 Setback to Hershey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Wrap Regular Season - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Edged by Comets, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Finish Regular Season on High Note, Win 3-1 - Hershey Bears
- Eddie Pasquale Wins AHL's Harry "Hap" Homes Memorial Award - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse's Eddie Pasquale Wins AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award - AHL
- P-Bruins Fall 6-1 to T-Birds in Regular Season Finale - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Cleveland Monsters in North Division Semifinals - Syracuse Crunch
- Cleveland Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Victorious in Season Finale, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth with Commanding 5-1 Win over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Tyler Wong Wins Dan Snyder Man of the Year Award - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Close out Regular Season with 4-2 Win in Belleville, Tie Franchise Record for Road Wins - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners Fall One Goal, One Point Short of Playoff Berth - Tucson Roadrunners
- Devils Lose Season Finale to Penguins, 5-2 - Binghamton Devils
- T-Birds Cap 2018-19 Season with Explosive 6-1 Win in Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sens Fall to Amerks in Regular Season Finale - Belleville Senators
- Heat Host Condors in Season Finale - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Cameron Gaunce from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Marlies Close out Regular Season against Monsters - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Recall Vitek Vanecek from Hershey, Re-Assign Ilya Samsonov - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, April 14 - Belleville Senators
- Reign Closes Door on 2018-19 Season - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.