Marlies Close out Regular Season against Monsters

April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies close out the 2018-19 regular season today with a North Division tilt against the Cleveland Monsters.

This marks the eighth meeting between these division rivals, and the Monsters hold a 4-3 lead in the season series. The games between these two teams so far this season have been close, hard fought battles, with only one game having more than a one-goal differential. Five of their seven contests have required an overtime or shootout decision.

Today's game as major implications for Cleveland as the Monsters will be looking to punch their ticket to the 2019 Calder Cup playoffs. They're coming off back-to-back losses to the league-leading Charlotte Checkers, and currently sit tied with the Belleville Senators for fourth place in the North Division. They'll be desperate for a win against Toronto with the hope of clinching the final North Division playoff spot.

Puck drops at 4:00PM on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Toronto Maple Leafs app and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for behind-the-scenes action from Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

39-23-9-4 Overall Record 36-29-8-2

3-1-1-2 Head To Head 4-1-2-0

Loss 1 Streak Loss 4

247 Goals For 227

238 Goals Against 233

22.2% Power Play Percentage 17.2%

81.0% Penalty Kill Percentage 83.5%

C. Mueller (33) Leading Goal Scorer Z. Dalpe (32)

J. Bracco (79) Leading Points Scorer Z. Dalpe (54)

M. Hutchinson (16) Wins Leader J.F. Berube (21)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.