Reign Closes Door on 2018-19 Season

April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release

The Ontario Reign ended their 2018-19 season with a 6-3 loss in Bakersfield. Defenseman Craig Wyszomirski scored his first career AHL goal, while forward Matt Moulson set the Reign's single-season goal record (28) and forward Philippe Maillet set the franchise's single-season assist record (38).

Date: April 13, 2019

Venue: Rabobank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

Attendance: 7,377

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK413BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK413Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK413PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (25-33-6-4)

BAK Record: (41-21-3-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 1 2 -- 3

BAK 1 3 2 -- 6

Shots PP

ONT 22 1/2

BAK 39 1/2

Three Stars:

1) BAK - Joe Gambardella

2) BAK - Patrick Russell

3) BAK - Brad Malone

GWG: Joe Gambardella (29)

W: Shane Starrett (27-7-5)

L: Cal Petersen (13-19-3)

Next Game: October 2019

