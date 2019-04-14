Reign Closes Door on 2018-19 Season
April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign ended their 2018-19 season with a 6-3 loss in Bakersfield. Defenseman Craig Wyszomirski scored his first career AHL goal, while forward Matt Moulson set the Reign's single-season goal record (28) and forward Philippe Maillet set the franchise's single-season assist record (38).
Date: April 13, 2019
Venue: Rabobank Arena - Bakersfield, CA
Attendance: 7,377
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK413BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK413Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK413PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (25-33-6-4)
BAK Record: (41-21-3-2)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 1 2 -- 3
BAK 1 3 2 -- 6
Shots PP
ONT 22 1/2
BAK 39 1/2
Three Stars:
1) BAK - Joe Gambardella
2) BAK - Patrick Russell
3) BAK - Brad Malone
GWG: Joe Gambardella (29)
W: Shane Starrett (27-7-5)
L: Cal Petersen (13-19-3)
Next Game: October 2019
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2019
- Reign Closes Door on 2018-19 Season - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.