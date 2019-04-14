Admirals Face Iowa in Calder Cup Playoffs
April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will face-off against the Iowa Wild in the best-of-five, Central Division Semifinals when the Calder Cup Playoffs begin with game one on Sunday, April 21 at 4 pm in Des Moines, IA. Game two will also be in Iowa before the series shifts to Panther Arena for games three and, if necessary, four and five.
AHL Central Division Semifinals Milwaukee (2) vs. Iowa (3)
Game 1: Sunday, April 21 at 4:00 p.m. in Iowa
Game 2: Tuesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. in Iowa
Game 3: Thursday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m. in Milwaukee
Game 4: Friday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m. in Milwaukee
Game 5: Monday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. in Milwaukee
As the higher seed the Admirals had the choice of playing the first two games at home or the final three games at home.
Tickets, which range in price from $8 to $30, for game three of the series will go on sale on Monday morning at 10 am either online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling the Admirals office at (414)-227-0550.
Under the guidance of first-year Head Coach Karl Taylor, Milwaukee finished the regular season red-hot, going 11-0-2-1 over their past 14 games to move from 7th place to a 2nd place finish in the Central with a 36-24-14-2 record and 88 points. Meanwhile Iowa, the AHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, ended the year with a 37-26-8-5 record and 87 points. This is their first playoff trip since moving to Des Moines.
During the regular the Admirals posted a 2-4 record against the Wild, with a 2-1 mark on home ice and a 0-3 mark at the Wells Fargo Arena. In their final meeting of the season, the Ads topped the Wild 5-1 on April 6 at Panther Arena.
This is the 15th playoff trip for the Admirals in 18 seasons of playing in the American Hockey League. The Ads won the Calder Cup with a sweep of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2004 and returned to the finals two years later when they fell to Hershey in six games.
