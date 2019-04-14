Wolves Wrap Regular Season
April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Illinois -- The Chicago Wolves closed out the regular season at Allstate Arena on Sunday afternoon, falling 6-2 to the Manitoba Moose.
Forwards Stefan Matteau and Tye McGinn scored for Chicago (44-22-6-4) while netminder Max Lagace (16-10-6) stopped 29 shots as the Central Division champions rested a handful of key players in preparation for Friday's Calder Cup Playoff opener at Allstate Arena.
"The regular season is a huge mountain for any team to climb," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "It's very difficult to get into the playoffs. That prepares you to be ready every single day. The next mountain is in front of us, which is the first-round Game 1. That's a big mountain, too."
Jonathan Kovacevic, Michael Spacek, Logan Shaw, Kamerin Nault, Jansen Harkins and Cole Maier scored for Manitoba (39-30-5-2). Goaltender Eric Comrie (25-16-4) recorded 14 saves.
Manitoba jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the halfway point of the first period. Kovacevic opened the scoring at the 7:53 point with a redirect before Spacek doubled the lead at 10:22 with an unassisted tally.
Matteau cut the deficit to 2-1 before the first intermission, tipping a shot from rookie defenseman Zach Whitecloud past Comrie at the 11:42 mark of the first period.
The Moose added to the lead in the third period, scoring four straight goals to take a 6-1 lead. McGinn scored for Chicago at 14:07 when he one-timed a pass from rookie forward Cody Glass past Comrie.
The Wolves open the 2019 Calder Cup playoffs on Friday, April 19, when they host the Milwaukee Admirals or the Grand Rapids Griffins in Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals. To get the best playoff tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2019
- Wolves Open Calder Cup Playoffs against Grand Rapids - Chicago Wolves
- First-Round Schedules Announced for 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - AHL
- Iowa Wild Announces First Round Playoff Schedule - Iowa Wild
- Admirals Face Iowa in Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins, Wolves to Renew Rivalry in Central Division Semifinals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sifers Final Game Ends with a Shootout Win - Utica Comets
- Moose Close Season by Beating Chicago, 6-2 - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs Announce 2018-19 Team Awards - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack End Season with 3-1 Setback to Hershey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Wrap Regular Season - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Edged by Comets, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Finish Regular Season on High Note, Win 3-1 - Hershey Bears
- Eddie Pasquale Wins AHL's Harry "Hap" Homes Memorial Award - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse's Eddie Pasquale Wins AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award - AHL
- P-Bruins Fall 6-1 to T-Birds in Regular Season Finale - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Cleveland Monsters in North Division Semifinals - Syracuse Crunch
- Cleveland Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Victorious in Season Finale, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth with Commanding 5-1 Win over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Tyler Wong Wins Dan Snyder Man of the Year Award - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Close out Regular Season with 4-2 Win in Belleville, Tie Franchise Record for Road Wins - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners Fall One Goal, One Point Short of Playoff Berth - Tucson Roadrunners
- Devils Lose Season Finale to Penguins, 5-2 - Binghamton Devils
- T-Birds Cap 2018-19 Season with Explosive 6-1 Win in Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sens Fall to Amerks in Regular Season Finale - Belleville Senators
- Heat Host Condors in Season Finale - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Cameron Gaunce from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Marlies Close out Regular Season against Monsters - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Recall Vitek Vanecek from Hershey, Re-Assign Ilya Samsonov - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, April 14 - Belleville Senators
- Reign Closes Door on 2018-19 Season - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.