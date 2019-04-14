Cleveland Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth

April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters clinched their third American Hockey League Calder Cup Playoff appearance in franchise history after today's win against the Toronto Marlies. The Monsters will face the Syracuse Crunch in the 1st Round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. Fans can immediately secure their seats for all Monsters home playoff games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Monsters will open in Syracuse this Friday and Saturday and then will return to Cleveland to host Game 3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday, April 23rd at 7:30 p.m. and if necessary, Game 4 on Thursday, April 25th at 7:00 p.m. The first 5,000 fans at each game will receive a Hockey Hankey Playoff Rally Towel.

The Monsters' first round Calder Cup Playoffs schedule with Syracuse (best of 5) is as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, April 19th - Cleveland at Syracuse- 7:00 p.m. at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena

Game 2 - Saturday, April 20th- Cleveland at Syracuse - 7:00 p.m. at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 23rd - Syracuse at Cleveland - 7:30 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

-The first 5,000 Fans will receive a Playoff Rally Towel

*Game 4 - Thursday, April 25th - Syracuse at Cleveland - 7:00 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

- The first 5,000 Fans will receive a Playoff Rally Towel

*Game 5 - Saturday, Apr. 27th - Cleveland at Syracuse- 7:00 p.m. at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena

* If necessary

The best way to secure tickets for the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs is by purchasing the Monsters Playoff Plus Plan, which includes membership into the Monsters Hockey Club for the 2019-20 season. By becoming a 2019-20 MHC Member, fans will receive their tickets for the first home game of the first round of the 2019 Playoffs for FREE. They will also immediately begin enjoying all the added-value benefits of being an MHC Member. Click HERE to join the Monsters Hockey Club today by signing up for the Monsters Playoff Plus offer and free first round playoff seats!

There are TWO OTHER GREAT WAYS for fans to get tickets to see Cleveland Playoff Hockey:

With the Monsters Playoff Pack, fans have the opportunity to secure great seats, at a discounted price, for all potential Monsters home playoff games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse! By signing up, fans are eligible to "Pay As We Play" which charges the credit card on file before each round is played for all potential home games. Sign up now to lock in your seats for all the exciting Calder Cup Playoff action by visiting www.Clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs.

The Monsters #LightTheLand Special allows fans to purchase either Games 3 or Game 4 of the first round and receive the 2019-20 Monsters Home Opener for free, with specials starting at just $16 a seat. This offer is available for a limited time only and fans can secure their tickets by visiting www.clevelandmonsters.com/special

Single Game Tickets for the Monsters Calder Cup Playoff Home Games will go on sale Tuesday, April 16th at 10:00 a.m.

The Monsters Playoff Plus, Monsters Playoff Packages and Monsters #LightTheLand Special are on sale now by logging onto ClevelandMonsters.com/playoffs or by calling 216-420-0000 or at any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

