Heat Fall 3-2 on Fan Appreciation Night
April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - Mason Morelli put a bow on his season by netting a goal for the third-straight game, but a two-goal third period pushed the Bakersfield Condors past Stockton by a 3-2 final score Sunday evening on Fan Appreciation Night at Stockton Arena. The Heat took 1-0 and 2-1 leads on the night, with Scott Sabourin scoring his fourth goal of the year early in the second period and Morelli late in the frame. In a special teams stalemate, Tyler Parsons was strong once again between the pipes with 38 shots on 41 shots faced.
GOALIES
W: Dylan Wells (28 shots, 26 saves)
L: Tyler Parsons (38 shots, 41 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: First - David Gust (1g), Second - Tyler Parsons (38 svs), Third - Mason Morrelli (1g)
Final Shots: STK - 28, BAK - 41
Power Plays: STK - 0-5, BAK - 0-4
- Scott Sabourin's goal was his fourth of the season and first since March 6 at San Diego.
- Mason Morelli finishes the year on a three-game goal-scoring streak.
- Tyler Parsons recorded 89 saves in two games to finish the season.
- Over the final nine games of the season, Stockton's penalty kill went 38-for-42.
- The Heat finish the season with a record of 31-31-4-2.
