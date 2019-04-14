Wolves Open Calder Cup Playoffs against Grand Rapids

April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Central Division champion Chicago Wolves will meet the fourth-seeded Grand Rapids Griffins in the first round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-five Central Division Semifinals begin Friday, April 19, at Allstate Arena.

The Wolves own the home-ice advantage for at least the first two rounds as they battle for a fifth league championship. In addition to hosting Game 1 for the Central Division Semifinals, the Wolves are the home team for Game 2 on Saturday, April 20, and Game 5 (if necessary) on Sunday, April 28.

This marks the sixth time the Wolves and Griffins have met in the postseason -- and Chicago won three of the first five series. That includes capturing the International Hockey League's Turner Cup on Grand Rapids' ice in 2000. During the 2018-19 regular season, the Wolves won five of the eight meetings with Grand Rapids. That includes all four games since the calendar flipped to 2019.

The official schedule for the Central Division Semifinals:

Game 1 Friday, April 19 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 2 Saturday, April 20 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 3 Tuesday, April 23 Van Andel Arena 6 p.m.

Game 4* Wednesday, April 24 Van Andel Arena 6 p.m.

Game 5* Sunday, April 28 Allstate Arena 3 p.m.

Every home game throughout the postseason will be broadcast on The U Too, which can be found over the air on 26.2 and via cable or satellite on XFinity 230, Dish Network 48, RCN 35 and WOW 170. Fans can see all Calder Cup Playoff games for just $24.99 at www.TheAHL.com/AHLTV.

To celebrate postseason hockey in Chicago, there's free parking for all games at Allstate Arena courtesy of your Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Kia dealers. The arena's concession stands will feature discounted prices on many items, including beer, soda, hot dogs and pretzels.

Four teams in each of the AHL's four divisions qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs. The winner of the Chicago-Grand Rapids series meets the winner of the Milwaukee-Iowa series in the Central Division Finals.

To purchase a playoff package -- which provides the same seat for all 15 potential Calder Cup home games -- or a playoff flex pack, call 1-800-THE-WOLVES. Individual tickets for all playoff games also can be purchased by visiting ChicagoWolves.com/Playoffs or Ticketmaster.com, calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, or visiting the Allstate Arena box office or any other Ticketmaster outlet.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.