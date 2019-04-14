First-Round Schedules Announced for 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.Â ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the division semifinal round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs .

Unless building availability dictates otherwise, the best-of-five first-round series are in either a 2-2-1 format or a 2-3 format; in the 2-3 format, the higher seed has the option of playing the first two games or the last three games at home.

Atlantic Division Semifinals - Series "A" (best-of-5)

A1-Charlotte Checkers vs. A4-Providence Bruins

Game 1 - Sat., Apr. 20 - Charlotte at Providence, 7:05

Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 21 - Charlotte at Providence, 5:05

Game 3 - Wed., Apr. 24 - Providence at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 4 - Fri., Apr. 26 - Providence at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sat., Apr. 27 - Providence at Charlotte, 6:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Atlantic Division Semifinals - Series "B" (best-of-5)

A2-Bridgeport Sound Tigers vs. A3-Hershey Bears

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 19 - Hershey at Bridgeport, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 20 - Hershey at Bridgeport, 7:00

Game 3 - Tue., Apr. 23 - Bridgeport at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 4 - Thu., Apr. 25 - Bridgeport at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sat., Apr. 27 - Hershey at Bridgeport, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Semifinals - Series "C" (best-of-5)

N1-Syracuse Crunch vs. N4-Cleveland Monsters

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 19 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 20 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 3 - Tue., Apr. 23 - Syracuse at Cleveland, 7:30

*Game 4 - Thu., Apr. 25 - Syracuse at Cleveland, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sat., Apr. 27 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Semifinals - Series "D" (best-of-5)

N2-Rochester Americans vs. N3-Toronto Marlies

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 19 - Toronto at Rochester, 7:05

Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 21 - Toronto at Rochester, 3:05

Game 3 - Wed., Apr. 24 - Rochester at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 4 - Fri., Apr. 26 - Rochester at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Toronto at Rochester, 5:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Semifinals - Series "E" (best-of-5)

C1-Chicago Wolves vs. C4-Grand Rapids Griffins

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 19 - Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8:00

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 20 - Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8:00

Game 3 - Tue., Apr. 23 - Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*Game 4 - Wed., Apr. 24 - Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Semifinals - Series "F" (best-of-5)

C2-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C3-Iowa Wild

Game 1 - Sun., Apr. 21 - Milwaukee at Iowa, 5:00

Game 2 - Tue., Apr. 23 - Milwaukee at Iowa, 8:00

Game 3 - Thu., Apr. 25 - Iowa at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 4 - Fri., Apr. 26 - Iowa at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 - Mon., Apr. 29 - Iowa at Milwaukee, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Semifinals - Series "G" (best-of-5)

P1-Bakersfield Condors vs. P4-Colorado Eagles

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 19 - Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 20 - Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05

Game 3 - Tue., Apr. 23 - Colorado at Bakersfield, 10:00

*Game 4 - Sat., Apr. 27 - Colorado at Bakersfield, 10:00

*Game 5 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Colorado at Bakersfield, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Semifinals - Series "H" (best-of-5)

P2-San Jose Barracuda vs. P3-San Diego Gulls

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 17 - San Jose at San Diego, 10:00

Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 18 - San Jose at San Diego, 10:00

Game 3 - Mon., Apr. 22 - San Diego at San Jose, 10:00

*Game 4 - Wed., Apr. 24 - San Diego at San Jose, 10:00

*Game 5 - Thu., Apr. 25 - San Diego at San Jose, 10:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

The top four teams in each of the AHL's four divisions qualified for the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. The division semifinals are best-of-five series; all other series are in a best-of-seven format.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame. Sixteen clubs will continue to vie for the league's coveted championship trophy when the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs get underway Wednesday.

