Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth with Commanding 5-1 Win over Marlies
April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters won their final game of the regular season on Sunday against the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum by a final score of 5-1. With the win, the Monsters have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs and finished the regular season 37-29-8-2 with 84 points in fourth place of the AHL's North Division.
Following a scoreless first period, Zac Dalpe struck first for the Monsters to take the 1-0 lead just 20 seconds into the second period with assists from Doyle Somerby and Ryan Collins. Toronto's Hudson Elynuik tied the score at the 9:11 mark of the middle period, but Mark Letestu notched a tally to give Cleveland a 2-1 edge at 9:56 with helpers from Dan DeSalvo and Sonny Milano. The Monsters took a two-goal lead courtesy of Somerby's goal 12 minutes into the middle stanza with Brett Gallant picking up the lone assist.
Cleveland secured the lead after two goals in the third period with the first coming from Justin Scott with help from Ryan MacInnis at 2:15 followed by Derek Barach at 3:40 to bring the final score to 5-1.
Cleveland's net-minder Brad Thiessen finished the regular season 12-8-2 making 17 saves while Toronto's Eamon McAdam stopped 36 shots to end at 9-5-4.
Next up for the Monsters, it's the first round of the playoffs against the Syracuse Crunch with the opening game on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Oncenter War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, NY. The entire playoff schedule can be found below, and fans can catch full coverage on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
The Monsters' first round Calder Cup Playoffs schedule with Syracuse (best of 5) is as follows:
Game 1 - Friday, April 19th - Cleveland at Syracuse- 7:00 p.m. at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena
Game 2 - Saturday, April 20th- Cleveland at Syracuse - 7:00 p.m. at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena
Game 3 - Tuesday, April 23rd - Syracuse at Cleveland - 7:30 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
-The first 5,000 Fans will receive a Playoff Rally Towel
*Game 4 - Thursday, April 25th - Syracuse at Cleveland- 7:00 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- The first 5,000 Fans will receive a Playoff Rally Towel
*Game 5 - Saturday, April 27th - Cleveland at Syracuse- 7:00 p.m. at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena
* If necessary
For full Playoff information, visit Monsters Playoff Central - www.clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters exchange congratulations after a score
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2019
- Wolves Open Calder Cup Playoffs against Grand Rapids - Chicago Wolves
- First-Round Schedules Announced for 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - AHL
- Iowa Wild Announces First Round Playoff Schedule - Iowa Wild
- Admirals Face Iowa in Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins, Wolves to Renew Rivalry in Central Division Semifinals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sifers Final Game Ends with a Shootout Win - Utica Comets
- Moose Close Season by Beating Chicago, 6-2 - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs Announce 2018-19 Team Awards - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack End Season with 3-1 Setback to Hershey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Wrap Regular Season - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Edged by Comets, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Finish Regular Season on High Note, Win 3-1 - Hershey Bears
- Eddie Pasquale Wins AHL's Harry "Hap" Homes Memorial Award - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse's Eddie Pasquale Wins AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award - AHL
- P-Bruins Fall 6-1 to T-Birds in Regular Season Finale - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Cleveland Monsters in North Division Semifinals - Syracuse Crunch
- Cleveland Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Victorious in Season Finale, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth with Commanding 5-1 Win over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Tyler Wong Wins Dan Snyder Man of the Year Award - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Close out Regular Season with 4-2 Win in Belleville, Tie Franchise Record for Road Wins - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners Fall One Goal, One Point Short of Playoff Berth - Tucson Roadrunners
- Devils Lose Season Finale to Penguins, 5-2 - Binghamton Devils
- T-Birds Cap 2018-19 Season with Explosive 6-1 Win in Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sens Fall to Amerks in Regular Season Finale - Belleville Senators
- Heat Host Condors in Season Finale - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Cameron Gaunce from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Marlies Close out Regular Season against Monsters - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Recall Vitek Vanecek from Hershey, Re-Assign Ilya Samsonov - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, April 14 - Belleville Senators
- Reign Closes Door on 2018-19 Season - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Cleveland Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth
- Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth with Commanding 5-1 Win over Marlies
- Monsters Upended by Checkers 2-1 in Final Regular-Season Home Game
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Adam Clendening from Monsters
- Monsters Stumble, Fall to Checkers 4-3 in Overtime