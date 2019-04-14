Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth with Commanding 5-1 Win over Marlies

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters won their final game of the regular season on Sunday against the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum by a final score of 5-1. With the win, the Monsters have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs and finished the regular season 37-29-8-2 with 84 points in fourth place of the AHL's North Division.

Following a scoreless first period, Zac Dalpe struck first for the Monsters to take the 1-0 lead just 20 seconds into the second period with assists from Doyle Somerby and Ryan Collins. Toronto's Hudson Elynuik tied the score at the 9:11 mark of the middle period, but Mark Letestu notched a tally to give Cleveland a 2-1 edge at 9:56 with helpers from Dan DeSalvo and Sonny Milano. The Monsters took a two-goal lead courtesy of Somerby's goal 12 minutes into the middle stanza with Brett Gallant picking up the lone assist.

Cleveland secured the lead after two goals in the third period with the first coming from Justin Scott with help from Ryan MacInnis at 2:15 followed by Derek Barach at 3:40 to bring the final score to 5-1.

Cleveland's net-minder Brad Thiessen finished the regular season 12-8-2 making 17 saves while Toronto's Eamon McAdam stopped 36 shots to end at 9-5-4.

Next up for the Monsters, it's the first round of the playoffs against the Syracuse Crunch with the opening game on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Oncenter War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, NY. The entire playoff schedule can be found below, and fans can catch full coverage on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

The Monsters' first round Calder Cup Playoffs schedule with Syracuse (best of 5) is as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, April 19th - Cleveland at Syracuse- 7:00 p.m. at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena

Game 2 - Saturday, April 20th- Cleveland at Syracuse - 7:00 p.m. at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 23rd - Syracuse at Cleveland - 7:30 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

-The first 5,000 Fans will receive a Playoff Rally Towel

*Game 4 - Thursday, April 25th - Syracuse at Cleveland- 7:00 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

- The first 5,000 Fans will receive a Playoff Rally Towel

*Game 5 - Saturday, April 27th - Cleveland at Syracuse- 7:00 p.m. at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena

* If necessary

For full Playoff information, visit Monsters Playoff Central - www.clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs

