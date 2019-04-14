Sifers Final Game Ends with a Shootout Win
April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets overcame 2-0 and 3-1 deficits to top the Syracuse Crunch 4-3 in a shootout Sunday night at the Adirondack Bank Center to give retiring defenseman Jaime Sifers a proper send-off. Brendan Woods, Vincent Arseneau, and Zack MacEwen scored for Utica. Marek Mazanec made 15 saves on 18 shots to earn his third straight win.
Sifers, first-star, was joined on the ice post-game by all his teammates for a special final send-off for the 13-year veteran.
Alexander Volkov put Syracuse up 1-0 early with a power play goal 3:49 into the game. The Comets had a pair of power plays and threw nine shots on net but were unable to solve Crunch goaltender Atte Tolvanen in the opening frame.
Otto Somppi doubled the lead for Syracuse on a breakaway four minutes into the second period. Woods brought the Comets to within one when he buried a loose puck on the power play at the 7:50 mark of the period. Lukas Jasek and Jesse Graham picked up the assists. Nolan Valleau restored the Crunch's two-goal lead with 4:38 to go in the middle frame. Arseneau poked home his own rebound to cut the deficit to one just two minutes later. Woods and Jasek tallied the assists.
MacEwen tied the game at three 32 seconds into the third period, putting home a loose puck on the power play. Tanner Kero and Graham had the assists. The Comets controlled play in the final period, but neither team could find a go-ahead goal and the game would head to overtime.
Despite an abundance of chances, no one found the net and the game would require a shootout.
Lukas Jasek and Nick Bligh traded goals in the second round of the shootout. Kole Lind netted the winner in the third round to give Utica the win.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2019
- Wolves Open Calder Cup Playoffs against Grand Rapids - Chicago Wolves
- First-Round Schedules Announced for 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - AHL
- Iowa Wild Announces First Round Playoff Schedule - Iowa Wild
- Admirals Face Iowa in Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins, Wolves to Renew Rivalry in Central Division Semifinals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sifers Final Game Ends with a Shootout Win - Utica Comets
- Moose Close Season by Beating Chicago, 6-2 - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs Announce 2018-19 Team Awards - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack End Season with 3-1 Setback to Hershey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Wrap Regular Season - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Edged by Comets, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Finish Regular Season on High Note, Win 3-1 - Hershey Bears
- Eddie Pasquale Wins AHL's Harry "Hap" Homes Memorial Award - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse's Eddie Pasquale Wins AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award - AHL
- P-Bruins Fall 6-1 to T-Birds in Regular Season Finale - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Cleveland Monsters in North Division Semifinals - Syracuse Crunch
- Cleveland Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Victorious in Season Finale, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth with Commanding 5-1 Win over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Tyler Wong Wins Dan Snyder Man of the Year Award - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Close out Regular Season with 4-2 Win in Belleville, Tie Franchise Record for Road Wins - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners Fall One Goal, One Point Short of Playoff Berth - Tucson Roadrunners
- Devils Lose Season Finale to Penguins, 5-2 - Binghamton Devils
- T-Birds Cap 2018-19 Season with Explosive 6-1 Win in Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sens Fall to Amerks in Regular Season Finale - Belleville Senators
- Heat Host Condors in Season Finale - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Cameron Gaunce from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Marlies Close out Regular Season against Monsters - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Recall Vitek Vanecek from Hershey, Re-Assign Ilya Samsonov - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, April 14 - Belleville Senators
- Reign Closes Door on 2018-19 Season - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.