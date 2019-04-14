Heat Host Condors in Season Finale

April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Sunday, April 14, 2019

Arena: Stockton Arena

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch the game on AHLTV or at watch parties at Channel Brewing Co. and Port City Bar and Grill. Stockton's radio call is available on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat. Stay tuned after the game for the Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game and a chance to win a puck signed by Tyler Graovac.

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat play host to Pacific Division champion Bakersfield on Fan Appreciation Night, the final game of the season, at Stockton Arena. The Heat will look to put the finishing touch on a strong finish to the season, entering Sunday's game with at least a point in 10 of 15 games since the start of March.

The Heat won the last meeting between the teams, a 4-1 decision on March 8 on home ice, and will look to win two-straight against the Condors for the first time this season.

PARSONS SETS TEAM RECORD

For the second time this season, Tyler Parsons set a new Heat record for saves in a single game with 51 stops on Friday against the Ontario Reign. Parsons was particularly strong in the final frame, turning away all 23 shots faced in the third period. The Michigan native had previously set Stockton's franchise-best mark with 49 stops on January 19 in a win, also a 4-2 final, over the Texas Stars.

ROOKIES LEAD THE WAY

Stockton raced out to a 2-0 lead on Friday thanks to a trio of young forwards, with Mason Morelli netting his second goal in as many games and Nolan Yaremko finding twine for the first time in his professional career. Zach Fischer, Calgary's fifth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, made his AHL debut on the night and registered an assist on Yaremko's goal.

GRAOVAC HITS 50

Tyler Graovac continued his career year with a shorthanded goal on Friday, the eventual game-winner that put Stockton ahead 3-2 nearly seven minutes into the third period. The goal carried significance beyond that night's game - his 24th goal of the season giving him the team lead, fourth shorthanded goal tying him with Ryan Lomberg for the Heat lead in SHG, and bringing Graovac to the 50-point milestone.

DANGEROUS PK

The Heat enter the final day of the regular season with the AHL's most dangerous penalty kill unit, boasting 17 shorthanded goals on the year. Among those 17 goals, 10 have come in road games - most in the AHL - while Stockton is tied for fifth in the league with seven on home ice.

DROP US A PIN

With a win against Bakersfield, the Heat would finish the 2018/19 season with identical records in home and road games. Stockton finished off its road slate with a 4-2 win at Ontario Friday, bringing its season record to 16-15-2-1 away from Stockton Arena, and the Heat enter tonight's game 15-15-2-1 on home ice for the year.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.