Iowa Wild Announces First Round Playoff Schedule
April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals, announced tonight the team's postseason schedule for the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Iowa finished third in the Central Division and will face the second-place Admirals. The Wild will open the postseason at home for the first playoff games in franchise history before traveling up to Milwaukee for potentially three games. The full schedule is below.
Game Date Time (CT) Arena
Game 1 Sunday, April 21 4:00 p.m. Wells Fargo Arena
Game 2 Tuesday, April 23 7:00 p.m. Wells Fargo Arena
Game 3 Thursday, April 25 7:00 p.m. UW-M Panther Arena
Game 4* Friday, April 26 7:00 p.m. UW-M Panther Arena
Game 5* Monday, April 29 7:00 p.m. UW-M Panther Arena
*if necessary
Tickets for the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs will go on sale Monday, April 15 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, please call the Iowa Wild ticket office at 515-564-8700 or visit iowawild.com/1819playoffs.
The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com .
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2019
- Wolves Open Calder Cup Playoffs against Grand Rapids - Chicago Wolves
- First-Round Schedules Announced for 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - AHL
- Iowa Wild Announces First Round Playoff Schedule - Iowa Wild
- Admirals Face Iowa in Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins, Wolves to Renew Rivalry in Central Division Semifinals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sifers Final Game Ends with a Shootout Win - Utica Comets
- Moose Close Season by Beating Chicago, 6-2 - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs Announce 2018-19 Team Awards - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack End Season with 3-1 Setback to Hershey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Wrap Regular Season - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Edged by Comets, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Finish Regular Season on High Note, Win 3-1 - Hershey Bears
- Eddie Pasquale Wins AHL's Harry "Hap" Homes Memorial Award - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse's Eddie Pasquale Wins AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award - AHL
- P-Bruins Fall 6-1 to T-Birds in Regular Season Finale - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Cleveland Monsters in North Division Semifinals - Syracuse Crunch
- Cleveland Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Victorious in Season Finale, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth with Commanding 5-1 Win over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Tyler Wong Wins Dan Snyder Man of the Year Award - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Close out Regular Season with 4-2 Win in Belleville, Tie Franchise Record for Road Wins - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners Fall One Goal, One Point Short of Playoff Berth - Tucson Roadrunners
- Devils Lose Season Finale to Penguins, 5-2 - Binghamton Devils
- T-Birds Cap 2018-19 Season with Explosive 6-1 Win in Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sens Fall to Amerks in Regular Season Finale - Belleville Senators
- Heat Host Condors in Season Finale - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Cameron Gaunce from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Marlies Close out Regular Season against Monsters - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Recall Vitek Vanecek from Hershey, Re-Assign Ilya Samsonov - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, April 14 - Belleville Senators
- Reign Closes Door on 2018-19 Season - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Iowa Wild Announces First Round Playoff Schedule
- Iowa Wild Clinches First Playoff Berth in Franchise History
- Captain Cal O'Reilly Leads Wild to 2-1 Victory over Chicago
- Iowa Wild's Landon Ferraro Named Winner of Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as AHL's Man of the Year
- Iowa Wild Recalls CJ Motte and Dante Salituro from Allen