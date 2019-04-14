Iowa Wild Announces First Round Playoff Schedule

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals, announced tonight the team's postseason schedule for the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Iowa finished third in the Central Division and will face the second-place Admirals. The Wild will open the postseason at home for the first playoff games in franchise history before traveling up to Milwaukee for potentially three games. The full schedule is below.

Game Date Time (CT) Arena

Game 1 Sunday, April 21 4:00 p.m. Wells Fargo Arena

Game 2 Tuesday, April 23 7:00 p.m. Wells Fargo Arena

Game 3 Thursday, April 25 7:00 p.m. UW-M Panther Arena

Game 4* Friday, April 26 7:00 p.m. UW-M Panther Arena

Game 5* Monday, April 29 7:00 p.m. UW-M Panther Arena

*if necessary

Tickets for the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs will go on sale Monday, April 15 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, please call the Iowa Wild ticket office at 515-564-8700 or visit iowawild.com/1819playoffs.

The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com .

