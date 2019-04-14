Condors Claim Top Spot in Western Conference with 3-2 Win
April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (42-21-3-1; 89pts) picked up their third straight win to close out the regular season, 3-2, over the Stockton Heat (31-31-4-2; 68pts) on Sunday. With the win and Chicago's loss earlier, the Condors claim the top spot in the Western Conference and are guaranteed home ice advantage through the first three rounds of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Bakersfield is in Colorado for games 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday in their best-of-five first round series.
FIRST PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK - 13, STK - 13 SECOND PERIOD
HEAT GOAL: RW Scott Sabourin (4th) blast from just inside the blue line; Assists: Lomberg, Phillips; Time of goal: 4:41; STK leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: LW Jakob Stukel (3rd) from the right-wing circle; Assists: Callahan, Hebig; Time of goal: 9:11; Game tied, 1-1
HEAT GOAL: LW Mason Morelli (3rd) redirected a centering pass; Assist: Phillips; Time of goal: 13:08; STK leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK- 15 , STK - 9 THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: C Braden Christoffer (7th) off a backdoor pass; Assists: Lagesson, Jones; Time of goal: 4:58; Game tied, 2-2
CONDORS GOAL: RW David Gust (18th) finished off a two-on-one break; Assist: Polei; Time of goal: 13:59; BAK leads, 3-2
SHOTS: BAK- 13, STK - 6 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Gust (BAK) 2. Parsons (STK) 3. Morelli (STK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/4 ; STK - 0/5
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 41 ; STK - 28
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (6-6-0; 28/26); STK - Parsons (9-9-1; 41/38
LW Tyler Benson and C Cooper Marody finished second and third respectively in the AHL's rookie scoring race
LW Joe Gambardella led the AHL in shooting percentage at 29.9%
The Condors went 8-2-0 against Stockton this season
Bakersfield begins the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs in Colorado for Games 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday
Tickets for Game 3 (GAME "A") on Tuesday, April 23 in Bakersfield go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and at the Rabobank Arena Box Office
Scratches: Russell, Malone, Gambardella, Esposito, Stanton, Yamamoto, Montoya, Starrett
