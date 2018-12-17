Moose Announce Roster Moves

Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the Winnipeg Jets have reassigned goaltender Mikhail Berdin from the Moose to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen. Manitoba also announced goaltender Ken Appleby has been recalled from Jacksonville.

Appleby, 23, has made five appearances with Manitoba this season while posting a 0-4-0 record, alongside a 4.78 goals-against average and an 0.873 save percentage. In his time with the Icemen, Appleby made five starts, going 1-4-0 with a .926 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against average. The North Bay, Ont. product appeared in three NHL games with New Jersey during the 2017-18 season, stopping 52 of 55 shots in 124 minutes of action.

Berdin, 20, has played in six contests with the Moose this season, rolling out a 3-2-1 record, supported by a 2.76 goals-against average and 0.921 save percentage. The Ufa, Russia native has a 10-2-0 record in 12 ECHL appearances with Jacksonville, backed by a 2.35 goals-against average and 0.916 save percentage. Berdin was a sixth round selection, 157th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Moose continue their six-game holiday home stand with games against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.). Tickets for the pair of matchups are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Ken Appleby

Goaltender

Born April 10, 1995 -- North Bay, Ont.

Height 6.05 -- Weight 219 -- Shoots L

