Senators Loans Ciampini to Brampton
December 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have loaned forward Daniel Ciampini to the ECHL's Brampton Beast.
Ciampini has lined up in 10 games with Belleville this season, scoring once, and has also appeared in 18 games with the Beast where he's scored five goals and 16 points.
Belleville returns to the ice on Wednesday as they face the Rochester Americans. The Senators are home Dec. 27 against the Laval Rocket and tickets are available.
Check out the Belleville Senators Statistics
