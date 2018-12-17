Rangers Announce Player Moves

NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Blueshirts have assigned Matt Beleskey and Dustin Tokarski to the Wolf Pack.

Georgiev, 22, has appeared in eight AHL games with Hartford this season. He stopped 25 of 26 shots he faced on Dec. 13 at Charlotte. The 6-1, 179-pounder has also appeared in eight NHL games with the Rangers this season, and he has posted a 4-4-0 record in those eight contests. Georgiev earned his first career NHL shutout on Nov. 21 vs. NY Islanders.

Beleskey has skated in four games with the Rangers this season, and he registered his first goal/point with the Blueshirts on Dec. 8 at Florida. He has skated in 15 AHL games with the Wolf Pack this season, and he has recorded 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and a plus-four rating in those 15 games.

Tokarski was recalled by the Rangers on Dec. 3 and served as the team's backup goaltender for four games. He has appeared in 10 games with Hartford this season, and he has posted a 5-3-1 record in those 10 contests.

