Rampage Announce Roster Moves

December 17, 2018





SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced a trio of roster moves on Monday regarding the San Antonio Rampage.

Klim Kostin has been assigned to Team Russia to take part in the World Junior Championships in Vancouver and Victoria, BC. Kostin, 19, led Russia in scoring at last year's World Junior Championships with five goals and eight points in seven games. The Penza, Russia native has five goals and 11 points in 28 games for San Antonio this season, netting his fifth goal of the year on Sunday against Iowa. The tournament will run from Dec. 26 - Jan. 5.

Zach Sanford has been recalled by the Blues after being sent to San Antonio for one game on Sunday. Sanford had a goal and an assist against the Wild, and he has three goals and four points in five games with San Antonio this season.

Tanner Kaspick has been reassigned to San Antonio by the Blues from the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers. Kaspick played in three games with the Oilers during his brief ECHL stint this week. He has a goal and an assist in seven AHL games this season and one assist in six ECHL games with the Oilers.

The Rampage visit the Texas Stars at the HEB Center at Cedar Park on Friday, their sixth meeting of the season to open a weekend home-and-home series. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT., with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

