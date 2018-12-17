Delia Recalled by Blackhawks, Lankinen Reassigned to IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have recalled goaltender Collin Delia from the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, and reassigned goaltender Kevin Lankinen to Rockford from the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

Delia, 24, has spent the 2018-19 season with the IceHogs, posting a record of 7-5-4 with a 2.34 GAA and .933 save percentage through 17 appearances. He currently leads all qualified goaltenders in save percentage and ranks second in total saves (540), third in GAA and fifth in minutes (998:21). The second-year netminder has also limited opponents to two or fewer goals in 11 of his 17 outings, and made 30+ saves in 11 of his 16 starts with Rockford.

The Rancho Cucamonga, California native made his professional debut last year and played at each of the three levels of the Blackhawks system during the season. After beginning the year with Indy, Delia spent the majority of 2017-18 with Rockford and paced the team in wins with a 17-7-4 record through his team high-tying 28 appearances. He also made his NHL debut with Chicago on March 29 vs. Winnipeg and finished the campaign with a 1-1-0 record, 3.96 GAA and .889 save percentage over two NHL outings with the Blackhawks.

Lankinen, 23, is 4-2-0 with a 3.18 GAA and .893 save percentage over six starts with the Fuel this season. He began the campaign with a four-game winning streak through his first four ECHL starts, and has made 25+ saves in four of his six outings with Indy.

The Helsinki, Finland native rejoins the IceHogs with a 1-2-1 record, 2.69 GAA and .889 save percentage through four AHL games this season. Lankinen has helped Rockford to at least a point in two of his last three outings, including earning his first AHL win with a season-high 36 saves on 38 shots on Dec. 2 vs. San Antonio.

Prior to signing a one-year NHL deal with the Blackhawks this offseason, Lankinen won a Liiga Bronze Medal with HIFK in the Finnish Elite League in 2017-18.

