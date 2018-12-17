Week 11 Report: Hot Hogs Roll to Points in 3 of 3

BACON BITS:

The Rockford IceHogs notched points in each of their three games during a three-in-three set with the Grand Rapids Griffins (two games) and Texas Stars. Rockford has now won four of the last six games to move into fifth in the AHL's Central Division with an overall record of 13-10-2-4.

The IceHogs have notched each of their last seven wins by a one-goal margin dating back to Nov. 9 at Milwaukee. Overall, Rockford has dropped only two one-goal games in regulation, and its eight wins in one-goal games are the fifth-most in the AHL.

Hogs goaltenders have posted 35+ saves in each of the last five home games dating to Dec. 2. Rockford netminders Collin Delia, Anton Forsberg and Kevin Lankinen have combined for a .943 save percentage at the BMO over that span with 198 saves on 210 shots.

Rockford has netted a power-play goal in four of the last five games since Dec. 7. The Hogs' PP unit is 5-for-17 (29.4%) over that span, including producing just the third multi-PPG effort of the year on Dec. 14 at Grand Rapids.

The IceHogs combined to kill off each of Grand Rapids' four power-play opportunities during Sunday's game at the BMO Harris Bank Center. With the effort, Rockford now boasts the AHL's best penalty kill at home with a 90.2 (46-for-51) efficiency. The team's five PPGs allowed at home are just one more than the league-low total by San Jose.

Jordan Schroeder scored a goal Sunday to extend his point streak to a season high-tying three straight games. The forward has now found the scoresheet in eight of 13 games since returning from injury in mid-November. He leads the team in scoring with nine points (3g, 6a) in that span.

Defenseman Jan Rutta was assigned to Rockford from the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 14. He logged six points (2g, 4a) in 23 games with Chicago this season and has combined to skate in 80 career NHL games with the Blackhawks since 2016-17. Rutta made his AHL debut with the IceHogs on Dec. 15 vs. Texas.

Wednesday, Dec. 19 | Rockford vs. Milwaukee (7 p.m.) The Rockford IceHogs host the Milwaukee Admirals for a Wednesday Dog Days contest. Fans are invited to bring their dog to the BMO for the game for just $2, and hot dogs will also be available for the discounted price of $2 throughout the evening. Wednesday is also a Fas Fuel Winning Weekday and ticket stubs from the IceHogs' game on Oct. 24 vs. San Antonio can be redeemed for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to Wednesday's game against the Admirals.

Friday, Dec. 21 | Rockford at Chicago (7 p.m.) The IceHogs travel to Rosemont for an Illinois Lottery Cup series matchup with the Chicago Wolves. Rockford is tied with the Wolves thus far in the series with a 2-2-0-0 record.

