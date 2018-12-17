Colorado Eagles Announce Multiple Transactions

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Sheldon Dries has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate, while defenseman Mark Alt and forward A.J. Greer have been reassigned to the Eagles. In addition, defenseman Josh Anderson has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Alt has posted four assists in 19 games with the Eagles this season and has collected 17 goals and 65 assists in 279 AHL games with the Eagles, San Antonio Rampage, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Adirondack Phantoms. In addition, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound blueliner has seen action in 18 NHL contests with Colorado and the Philadelphia Flyers. Alt was selected in the 2nd round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Greer has registered nine goals, 12 assists and 21 points in 20 AHL games with Colorado this season. A second-round draft pick of Colorado in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Greer has notched four points in 26 career games with the Avalanche, including four games this season.

Dries has appeared in 15 NHL games this season with Colorado, generating two goals and two assists. Dries has also seen action in nine AHL games with the Eagles, posting one goal and one assist.

The Eagles return to action on Friday, December 21st when they host the Bakersfield Condors at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

