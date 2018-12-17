Flyers Name Scott Gordon Interim Head Coach

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers, NHL affiliate of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have announced today that Phantoms' Head Coach Scott Gordon has been named interim head coach of the Flyers.

Gordon, 55, is in his fourth season as head coach of the Phantoms and currently sits ninth place in AHL history with 364 career wins. The Phantoms currently hold a 15-9-1-1 record through 26 games. In 2017-18, he guided the Phantoms to their first division crown in over a decade and back-to-back seasons of 48 wins and 47 wins. The Phantoms have totaled a 144-86-24 under Gordon.

A native of Brockton, Mass., Gordon brings 12 years of professional coaching experience to the Flyers, including parts of three seasons as the head coach of the New York Islanders. Prior to joining the Islanders, Gordon was spent five seasons as the head coach of the Providence Bruins. During that time, he registered a 221-141-47 overall mark en route to playoff appearances in five of those six campaigns. In his final season at the helm in Providence, the Bruins produced a 55-18-7 overall record and a league-leading 117 points earning Gordon the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award presented to the AHL's Coach of the Year.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms announce Kerry Huffman will serve as acting head coach, effective immediately. Kerry will assume the duties of Scott Gordon, who was named Interim Head Coach of the Philadelphia Flyers earlier today. The process of identifying and hiring an Interim Head Coach of the Phantoms for the remainder of the 2018-19 AHL season is underway. In addition, Kjell Samuelsson will assist the Phantoms coaching staff during this transition period.

Kerry Huffman is in his third season as Assistant Coach with the Phantoms. Huffman, 49, produced 37 goals, 108 assists, 145 points and 361 penalty minutes across 401 career NHL games during time with the Philadelphia Flyers, Quebec Nordiques and Ottawa Senators. A first-round selection (#20 overall) by Philadelphia in the 1986 NHL Entry Draft, he tallied 23 goals, 61 assists, 84 points and 124 penalty minutes in 207 career games with the Flyers.

Kjell Samuelsson has been in the Flyers organization for the past 18 years and currently serves as a Player Development coach. Prior to that he was the Philadelphia/Adirondack Phantoms assistant coach from 2000-2013.

