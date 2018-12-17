Columbus Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Dean Kukan from Conditioning Loan to Cleveland Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that the team's NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, recalled defenseman Dean Kukan from his conditioning loan to the Monsters. A 6'2", 186 lb. left-handed native of Volketswil, Switzerland, Kukan, 25, posted four penalty minutes and a -1 rating in six appearances for the Blue Jackets this season and added 1-1-2 in five appearances for the Monsters.

In 25 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of three seasons from 2015-18, Kukan supplied 0-4-4 with six penalty minutes and a +10 rating. In 142 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-18, Kukan registered 9-50-59 with 71 penalty minutes and a -7 rating, and represented Cleveland in the 2017-18 AHL All-Star Game. Kukan also logged 1-4-5 with two penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 17 appearances for the Monsters during the 2016 AHL Playoffs, helping the team claim the 2016 Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.

Prior to his North American professional career, Kukan appeared in 125 SHL games for Lulea HF spanning parts of four seasons from 2011-15, notching 8-21-29 with 26 penalty minutes and a +19 rating. Kukan additionally appeared in two games for the ZCS Lions of the Swiss NLA during the 2010-11 season. Internationally, Kukan represented Switzerland in the 2012 and 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships and the 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018 IIHF World Championships, helping the Swiss claim the tournament's Silver Medal in 2018.

