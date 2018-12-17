McCormick Joins Sens After Clearing Waivers

Forward Max McCormick has joined the Belleville Senators after clearing waivers.

The 26-year-old has played in 14 games with Ottawa this season scoring one goal. McCormick played 49 games with Belleville last season registering 27 points (eight goals). In 234 career AHL games, all within the Sens organziation, he's notched 54 goals and 113 points.

McCormick has played in 76 career NHL games, all with Ottawa, scoring six goals and 10 points.

Belleville returns to the ice on Wednesday as they face the Rochester Americans. The Senators are home Dec. 27 against the Laval Rocket and tickets are available.

