Manitoba Moose Weekly: December 17

December 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Friday, Dec. 14: Toronto 7 at Manitoba 2

The Moose fell behind 3-0 before rallying in the second to get back within two, trailing 4-2, heading to the third period. However, Toronto tacked on three more goals in the final frame for the 7-2 decision. Michael Spacek and Sami Niku each had two-point nights for the Moose in Friday's loss, while Eric Comrie made 38 saves. Marlies forward Jeremy Bracco had four points (2G, 2A).

Saturday, Dec. 15: Toronto 5 at Manitoba 1

Toronto grabbed the second contest of the two-game set, scoring three times on the power play to charge to a 5-1 victory. Spacek stretched his point streak to five games by scoring the lone Manitoba marker on Saturday.

vs. Grand Rapids*

Friday, Dec. 21

7 p.m. CT

vs. Grand Rapids**

Saturday, Dec. 22

2 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose close out their pre-Christmas schedule with a pair of games Friday and Saturday against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Saturday's matchup is the Moose Holiday Game, featuring a snowglobe giveaway for the first 3,000 fans in attendance and photos with Santa on the concourse. Tickets for both games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

38 Logan Shaw (total) 21 11 9 20 15 -4

27 Mason Appleton* 19 8 10 18 8 1

23 Michael Spacek 25 3 15 18 14 -11

39 Seth Griffith 22 5 10 15 8 -4

20 C.J. Suess 26 8 4 12 6 -2

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

1 Eric Comrie 8-8-1 3.09 0.911 0

35 Ken Appleby 0-4-0 4.78 0.873 0

*On NHL roster

Building Up the Back-end

Defencemen Cameron Schilling and Sami Niku returned to the Moose lineup this weekend after the duo played four and five games respectively with the Winnipeg Jets. Niku tallied a goal and an assist in his first game back with the club. Niku is tied for the scoring lead among Moose defenders with seven points (2G, 5A) in 14 games, while Schilling is third on the list with six assists in 17 games.

Spacek on a Roll

Michael Spacek continues to be an offensive spark for the Moose, carrying a five-game point streak out of the weekend. The second-year professional has seven points (2G, 6A) during that span, moving into a tie for second on the Moose scoring list with 18 points (3G, 15A) in 25 games. The longest point streak of Spacek's career was an eight-game run March 7-20, 2018 in which he recorded seven points (3G, 4A).

Goalie Swap

The Moose announced today the Winnipeg Jets have reassigned Mikhail Berdin from the Moose to the Jacksonville Icemen, while Manitoba has recalled Ken Appleby from Jacksonville. Appleby made five starts during his stint with Jacksonville, going 1-4-0 with a .926 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against average. Berdin has played in six contests with the Moose this season, rolling out a 3-2-1 record, supported by a 2.76 goals-against average and 0.921 save percentage.

Flying Fur

The Moose hosted a sellout crowd of 8,855 fans at their annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Red River Co-op at Saturday's game. During the first intermission, Moose fans launched a franchise record 2,930 plush toys to the ice for the purpose of being donated to the Christmas Cheer Board. Since the Moose returned to Winnipeg in 2015, fans have donated 10,502 toys to the Christmas Cheer Board.

Forward Brent Pedersen was signed to a professional tryout by the Moose this past week and made his AHL debut with the club in Saturday's loss to Toronto. Pedersen picked up an assist on Michael Spacek's goal for his first AHL point. Prior to joining the Moose, Pedersen racked up 22 points (7G, 15A) in 22 games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.