Roadrunners Weekly (December 17)
December 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
CURRENT RECORD: 15-8-2-1 - .635 Win Percentage
(2nd - Pacific Division, 2nd - Western Conference, 6th - AHL)
GAMES THIS WEEK: Friday @ San Jose - 8 p.m. (SAP Center)
Saturday @ San Jose - 7 p.m. (SAP Center)
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS: 2-1 Win vs. Colorado (Tuesday)
2-0 Loss vs. Colorado (Wednesday)
4-2 Loss @ Chicago (Saturday)
5-1 Loss @ Chicago (Sunday)
THE HIGHLIGHTS:
Tucson began the week with a 2-1 win over Colorado, which included a one goal and one assist game from forward Lane Pederson.
Despite the loss on Saturday in Chicago, forward Adam Helewka registered his seventh multipoint performance of the season with two assists. The seven multipoint games is tied for the team lead with forwardConor Garland, who remains up with the Arizona Coyotes.
THIS WEEK'S NOTES:
The Roadrunners head to California for a weekend series against the first place San Jose Barracuda Friday and Saturday. Through three meetings thus far this season, the Roadrunners are 2-0-0-1 against the top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, including two shutouts from rookie goaltender Merrick Madsen.
Madsen's three shutouts remain tied for second place in the league.
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:
Star Wars Night presented by JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa - Saturday, December 29 (7:05 p.m.)
Meet your favorite Star Wars characters!
Come in costume for a chance to win special prizes.
2018 Roadrunners Holiday Pack - On Sale Now!
Two (2) tickets to January 12, 2019 game vs. Chicago Wolves at 7:05 p.m.
Four (4) undated ticket vouchers to be used at any regular season home game.
One (1) limited edition Roadrunners Bucket Hat!
On sale now for just $150.
UP I-10:
Michael Bunting made his NHL debut Tuesday night for the Coyotes in Boston, becoming the 22nd player to dress in a game for both the Roadrunners and the NHL parent club. Bunting also recorded a goal in the contest.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2018
- Coyotes Assign Bunting to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sabres Recall Guhle from Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Delia Recalled by Blackhawks, Lankinen Reassigned to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Weekly (December 17) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Flyers Name Scott Gordon Interim Head Coach - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Colorado Eagles Announce Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: December 17 - Manitoba Moose
- Senators Loans Ciampini to Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Devils Donate over 1,400 Pounds of Food to Chow - Binghamton Devils
- Week 11 Report: Hot Hogs Roll to Points in 3 of 3 - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Give Back "Topgolf Classic 2019" Tickets on Sale Now - Tucson Roadrunners
- P-Bruins Week in Review - Providence Bruins
- Flyers Recall G Carter Hart from Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- McCormick Joins Sens After Clearing Waivers - Belleville Senators
- Moose Announce Roster Moves - Manitoba Moose
- Dal Colle Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Bridgeport's Michael Dal Colle Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Amerks to Collect Toys for the Pirate Toy Fund During this Weekend's Home Games - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Weekly - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sabres Assign Tennyson to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Rampage Announce Roster Moves - San Antonio Rampage
- Columbus Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Dean Kukan from Conditioning Loan to Cleveland Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Announce Player Moves - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Delia, Third-Period Flurry Fuel Hogs Past Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.