Roadrunners Weekly (December 17)

December 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





CURRENT RECORD: 15-8-2-1 - .635 Win Percentage

(2nd - Pacific Division, 2nd - Western Conference, 6th - AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK: Friday @ San Jose - 8 p.m. (SAP Center)

Saturday @ San Jose - 7 p.m. (SAP Center)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS: 2-1 Win vs. Colorado (Tuesday)

2-0 Loss vs. Colorado (Wednesday)

4-2 Loss @ Chicago (Saturday)

5-1 Loss @ Chicago (Sunday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Tucson began the week with a 2-1 win over Colorado, which included a one goal and one assist game from forward Lane Pederson.

Despite the loss on Saturday in Chicago, forward Adam Helewka registered his seventh multipoint performance of the season with two assists. The seven multipoint games is tied for the team lead with forwardConor Garland, who remains up with the Arizona Coyotes.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The Roadrunners head to California for a weekend series against the first place San Jose Barracuda Friday and Saturday. Through three meetings thus far this season, the Roadrunners are 2-0-0-1 against the top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, including two shutouts from rookie goaltender Merrick Madsen.

Madsen's three shutouts remain tied for second place in the league.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

Star Wars Night presented by JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa - Saturday, December 29 (7:05 p.m.)

Meet your favorite Star Wars characters!

Come in costume for a chance to win special prizes.

2018 Roadrunners Holiday Pack - On Sale Now!

Two (2) tickets to January 12, 2019 game vs. Chicago Wolves at 7:05 p.m.

Four (4) undated ticket vouchers to be used at any regular season home game.

One (1) limited edition Roadrunners Bucket Hat!

On sale now for just $150.

UP I-10:

Michael Bunting made his NHL debut Tuesday night for the Coyotes in Boston, becoming the 22nd player to dress in a game for both the Roadrunners and the NHL parent club. Bunting also recorded a goal in the contest.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.