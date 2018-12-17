Devils Donate over 1,400 Pounds of Food to Chow

December 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Devils donated over six barrels of non-perishable food to CHOW today with the help of team captain, Kevin Rooney.

The food was collected from fans during the Put the Biscuit in the Basket food drive from November 28 to December 15, 2018. Totaling 1,415 pounds, the provisions will help feed Broome County families in need this holiday season.

"This is the time of year when so many are in need," said CHOW Program Director, Jack Seman. "We are lucky to belong to a community that is more than willing to step up and help their neighbors. Thanks to the Binghamton Devils, many individuals will not have to face hunger during such a joyous time. This food will go on to be distributed throughout Broome County through a vast network of volunteer pantries and emergency food programs."

