Delia, Third-Period Flurry Fuel Hogs Past Griffins

December 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Collin Delia made 37 saves and both Lucas Carlsson and Jordan Schroeder notched their second goals in as many nights as the IceHogs downed the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-1 Friday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

With the win, the IceHogs completed their three-in-three weekend set with points in each contest, earning five of six possible points on the weekend.

Delia played a perfect game through 59:50 of play, but had his shutout bid broken by Grand Rapids forward Chris Terry with just ten seconds remaining. The effort elevated Delia's save percentage to .933 on the season, the highest of any AHL netminder.

The teams played to a scoreless stalemate through two periods, but Carlsson finally broke the ice on a Rockford power play at the 11:31 mark of the third stanza. The defenseman found the puck in a net-front scramble created by a Victor Ejdsell shot, then stashed it past Griffins goaltender Patrik Rybar.

Schroeder extended the IceHogs lead with 3:57 remaining in the contest, depositing the rebound of a Carlsson slapshot that caromed off Rybar's left pad. Schroeder's tally held up as the game-winner and extended the veteran forward's point streak to three games.

NEXT HOME GAME: Dec. 19 vs. Milwaukee Admirals | 7 p.m.

Wednesday night's contest against Milwaukee is a Fas Fuel Winning Weekday. If the IceHogs win, all fans in attendance can redeem their game ticket for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to the next weekday home game. It is also a $2 Dog Day. For an additional $2, fans can bring their dog to the arena to enjoy IceHogs hockey. Proceeds from the dog admission will benefit local animal shelters. Hot dogs will also be available for purchase from concessions for just $2.

