Sabres Recall Guhle from Rochester
December 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled defenseman Brendan Guhle from the Rochester Americans (AHL).
After appearing in 18 games with the Sabres in 2017-18, Guhle (6'2", 196 lbs., 7/29/1997) joins the Sabres for his first recall of the season. He has posted 13 points (3+10) through 25 AHL games with the Americans this season.
A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Guhle has totaled five assists in 21 career NHL games since being selected by the Sabres in the second round (51st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.
In a corresponding move, the team has placed defenseman Lawrence Pilut on injured reserve.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2018
- Coyotes Assign Bunting to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sabres Recall Guhle from Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Delia Recalled by Blackhawks, Lankinen Reassigned to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Weekly (December 17) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Flyers Name Scott Gordon Interim Head Coach - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Colorado Eagles Announce Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: December 17 - Manitoba Moose
- Senators Loans Ciampini to Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Devils Donate over 1,400 Pounds of Food to Chow - Binghamton Devils
- Week 11 Report: Hot Hogs Roll to Points in 3 of 3 - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Give Back "Topgolf Classic 2019" Tickets on Sale Now - Tucson Roadrunners
- P-Bruins Week in Review - Providence Bruins
- Flyers Recall G Carter Hart from Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- McCormick Joins Sens After Clearing Waivers - Belleville Senators
- Moose Announce Roster Moves - Manitoba Moose
- Dal Colle Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Bridgeport's Michael Dal Colle Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Amerks to Collect Toys for the Pirate Toy Fund During this Weekend's Home Games - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Weekly - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sabres Assign Tennyson to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Rampage Announce Roster Moves - San Antonio Rampage
- Columbus Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Dean Kukan from Conditioning Loan to Cleveland Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Announce Player Moves - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Delia, Third-Period Flurry Fuel Hogs Past Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.