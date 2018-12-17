Sabres Recall Guhle from Rochester

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled defenseman Brendan Guhle from the Rochester Americans (AHL).

After appearing in 18 games with the Sabres in 2017-18, Guhle (6'2", 196 lbs., 7/29/1997) joins the Sabres for his first recall of the season. He has posted 13 points (3+10) through 25 AHL games with the Americans this season.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Guhle has totaled five assists in 21 career NHL games since being selected by the Sabres in the second round (51st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

In a corresponding move, the team has placed defenseman Lawrence Pilut on injured reserve.

