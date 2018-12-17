Flyers Recall G Carter Hart from Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers, NHL affiliate of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have announced today that they have recalled goaltender Carter Hart from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the first time in his career. In addition, goaltender Alex Lyon has been returned on loan to the Phantoms.

Hart, 20, is in his first professional season and holds a 9-5-2 record for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He currently has a 3.05 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage through 17 games with the Phantoms.

A native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, Hart was drafted in the second round (#48) by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-2 netminder is 4-1 in his last five starts with a 1.82 GAA and .939 save percentage and earned his first professional shutout on December 7, 2018. This marks the first NHL call-up for Hart.

Prior to turning pro, Hart played in the WHL for the Everett Silvertips and became the first-ever player to win the CHL Goaltender of the Year twice, winning the award in 2015-16 and 2017-18. He was named the Most Valuable Player in the WHL for the 2017-18 season. Hart stacked up 116 wins in 188 games played in the WHL and has a 2.01 GAA and 0.927 save percentage. Carter also helped to lead Team Canada to a Gold Medal victory in the 2018 World Juniors Championship with a 1.81 GAA and .930 save percentage in six games.

Lyon, 25, is currently in the midst of his third professional season. The 6-foot-1 netminder has started seven contests for Lehigh Valley this season and currently holds a 3-4-0 record with a 3.48 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Over three seasons with the Phantoms, he has an overall record of 46-26-7 to go along with a 2.81 GAA and .912 save percentage.

A native of Baudette, Minnesota, Lyon has been recalled by the Flyers twice this season and has appeared in two games, most recently coming in as relief on December 15, 2018 and making 17 saves.

After earning the first call up of his professional career this past season, Lyon made his NHL debut with the Flyers on January 31, 2018. He would later earn his first NHL victory at Madison Square Garden on February 18, turning aside 26 of 27 shots in the process. All told, Lyon has appeared in 12 contests with the Flyers - eight starts - and holds a 4-3-1 record with a 3.12 GAA and .893 save percentage.

