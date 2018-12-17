Wolf Pack Weekly

December 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





The Wolf Pack (11-14-1-2, 25 pts., .446) played a pair of games at Eastern Conference-leading Charlotte this past week, and ended up on the short end of two one-goal verdicts. The Checkers handed the Wolf Pack their first shutout-against of the season Thursday night, as Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves in the Hartford net, but none of 23 Wolf Pack tries could beat either Alex Nedeljkovic, who played the first two periods, or Callum Booth in the Charlotte cage. The Wolf Pack led 1-0 and 2-1 in the rematch on Saturday night, on goals by Cole Schneider and Vinni Lettieri, but the Checkers ended up prevailing by a score of 3-2.

For the latest AHL standings, click here.

This week:

The Wolf Pack head into the Christmas holiday with a three-game week, starting at home on Wednesday night with a 7:00 PM game vs. the Providence Bruins. Then, it's off to Rochester for a back-to-back set against the Americans, Friday night at 7:05 and Saturday at 5:05.

Wednesday, December 19 vs. the Providence Bruins (Boston) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

- At this and every Wolf Pack Wednesday home game of the season, fans can take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40.

- The Bruins enter the week four points ahead of the Wolf Pack in the Atlantic Division, with a mark of 12-11-5-0 for 29 points, and snapped an 0-3-1-0 drought with a 6-2 win in their last outing, Saturday night at home vs. Hershey.

- This game marks the halfway point of a ten-game season series between the Wolf Pack and Bruins. The Wolf Pack have won the last two meetings and are 3-0-1-0 in the head-to-head matchup.

- Anders Bjork has at least a point in six of the seven games he has played since being assigned to Providence by the parent Boston Bruins, totaling 1-7-8.

- At this and every Wolf Pack home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the Comcast Coliseum Club. Enjoy $2 beers and $5 appetizers from 5:00 PM until puck drop.

- This is a Wolf Pack "Winning Wednesday". If the Wolf Pack win, fans can show their Winning Wednesday ticket at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center and receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday Wolf Pack home game, which is January 23 vs. Springfield (some restrictions apply).

- Tickets for this and all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Friday, December 21 at the Rochester Americans (Buffalo) at the Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial, 7:05 PM

- This is the second meeting of the season between the Wolf Pack and the Americans, and Rochester took the first, November 18 in Hartford, 4-3, despite trailing 3-1 entering the third period.

- Rochester's leading scorer is defenseman Zach Redmond, who leads AHL defensemen, and is tied for fifth overall in the league, in goals, and shares the league among blueliners in points, with 14-10-24 in 27 games.

- The Americans finished last week winners of two straight and five of their last six, and sitting atop the North Division with a record of 18-7-2-0 for 38 points, six points up on second-place Syracuse.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Saturday, December 22 at the Rochester Americans (Buffalo) at the Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial, 5:05 PM

- Rochester is 10-5-0-0 in 15 home games on the season, and the Wolf Pack enter this week with a 4-8-0-2 road record.

- The Wolf Pack split two visits to the Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial last season and are 6-5-0-0 all-time in Rochester.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Recent Transactions:

Steven Fogarty - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers December 11.

Cole Schneider - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers December 11.

Alex Kile - released by the Wolf Pack from a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement December 12.

Boo Nieves - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers December 15.

Matt Beleskey - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers December 16.

Alexandar Georgiev - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers December 16.

Dustin Tokarski - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers December 16.

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, December 29, when the Wolf Pack host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:00 PM, the first 2,000 fans into the game will receive a free Wolf Pack team trading card set, presented by CM Concessions. Also, fans are invited to bring their skates that night, for a free postgame skate on the XL Center ice.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's next Friday home date is January 4, when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds in a 7:15 PM game.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. After this Wednesday, the next Family Value Pack game is Sunday, December 30, when the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town for a 3:00 PM game.

Every Wolf Pack Wednesday home game is a "Winning Wednesday". If the Wolf Pack win at home on a Wednesday, fans can show their Winning Wednesday ticket at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center and receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday Wolf Pack home game (some restrictions apply). After this Wednesday, the Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home game is January 23, a 7:00 PM contest vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.