TUCSON, AZ - Roadrunners Give Back, a branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation, announced today that tickets for the "Topgolf Classic 2019", presented by HSL Properties, are officially on sale today.

The event, which will bring together fans and Roadrunners players for an enjoyable evening of fun, will take place on Tuesday, January 8 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. at Topgolf - Marana (4050 W Costco Pl, Tucson, AZ 85741).

Those in attendance will have three (3) hours of Topgolf play with Roadrunners players in their designated bay, a dinner buffet and one (1) drink ticket.

Tickets are on sale today for just $75 and can be purchased using the below link or by calling the Roadrunners offices at 866-774-6253.

Topgolf will have a golf pro at the event who will provide guests with best in-class instruction and bay assistance.

Players will be wearing specialty jerseys at the event that will be signed and auctioned off at the end of the evening and attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a raffle which will include a variety of high-value gift baskets, as well as signed hockey memorabilia.

Tucson Roadrunners 2019 Calendars will also be on sale at the event for $20.

Roadrunners Give Back seeks to enhance the quality of life throughout Southern Arizona communities by supporting non-profit organizations that promote healthcare, education and cultural arts programs for children and service men and women. We are dedicated to health and wellness programs that stimulate the growth of youth sports and financially supporting programs that encourage teamwork skills while building future leaders in our community.

