Coyotes Assign Bunting to Tucson

December 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned forward Michael Bunting to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 23-year-old Bunting scored a goal in three games with the Coyotes.

Prior to his recall on December 7, Bunting ranked second on the Roadrunners in scoring with 6-12-18 and 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 20 games. The Scarborough, ON native has recorded 53-61-114 and 164 PIM in 217 career AHL games over four seasons with Tucson and Springfield.

Bunting was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fourth round (117th overall) in the 2014 Entry Draft.

