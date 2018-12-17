Amerks to Collect Toys for the Pirate Toy Fund During this Weekend's Home Games

December 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will collect toys for the Pirate Toy Fund this weekend as the Amerks take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on back-to-back nights at The Blue Cross Arena. The Amerks are in action on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:05 p.m. before meeting the Wolf Pack again on Saturday, Dec. 22 at 5:05 p.m. in the final game prior to the annual Christmas break.

Fans are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys in the Pirate Toy Fund donation boxes in front of The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, located in the lower atrium, prior to the games. Any fan that donates a toy will receive a complimentary ticket voucher to the Amerks home game on Wednesday, Jan. 2 against Bridgeport.

The weekend's games will be part of the Amerks' "Home For The Holidays" Christmas celebration. The Amerks will wear festive Ugly Sweater-themed jerseys and matching socks on both nights against the Wolf Pack that will be auctioned off following Saturday's game. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the jerseys through a silent auction held during the game on the upper concourse of The Blue Cross Arena. Following the game, the winners of the auction will be able to take the ice and be presented with a "jersey off the back" from the Amerks players.

Friday's game will feature an evening of great prizes and giveaways throughout the night as well as an appearance from former Amerk and Rochester native Brian Gionta, who will sign autographs pregame and meet with fans. Santa Claus will also be in attendance during both games of the weekend to pose for photos.

Individual game tickets for the 2018-19 season start at just $14. Amerks 2018-19 Flex Memberships are available starting as low as $17 per ticket, are on-sale now. Flex vouchers can be used at any Amerks home game in any quantity. For more information, visit WWW.AMERKS.COM/FLEXPACKS or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS. Amerks Holiday Packs are now available for $59 and include four vouchers, two tickets to a pre-selected Amerks game and a custom knit Amerks scarf.

