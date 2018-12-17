Dal Colle Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

BRIDGEPORT, Conn - The American Hockey League announced Monday that Sound Tigers forward Michael Dal Colle has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 16, 2018.

Dal Colle scored five goals on five shots in just two games for Bridgeport last week, including the first hat trick of his professional career.

On Friday in Providence, Dal Colle scored once in the second period and once in the third before capping a memorable night with his first career overtime winner to give Bridgeport a 4-3 victory against the Bruins. On Saturday, Dal Colle followed that up with two more goals to propel the Sound Tigers to a 5-3 win over Springfield, their 13th consecutive home game without a regulation loss (10-0-2-1). All five of Dal Colle's goals over the weekend gave Bridgeport a lead.

A first-round choice (fifth overall) by the New York Islanders in the 2014 NHL Draft, Dal Colle leads the Sound Tigers in goals (14) and points (23) and is second on the club with a plus-9 rating in 23 games played this season. Dal Colle has appeared in 161 AHL games over his three pro seasons, totaling 36 goals and 52 assists for 88 points. The 22-year-old native of Woodbridge, Ont., has also skated in six career NHL contests with the Islanders, including two in 2018-19.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Dal Colle will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Sound Tigers home game.

