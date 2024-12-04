Miura's Overtime Winner Shudders Toledo, 3-2

December 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Toledo, OH - Iowa Heartlanders forward Yuki Miura scored 1:11 into overtime on a redirect at the front of the net, tying Iowa's all-time team points record (91 pts.), to beat the Toledo Walleye, 3-2, Wednesday at Huntington Center.

With one more point, Miura will pass Zach White and become Iowa's all-time leading points scorer.

Iowa overcame a pair of deficits; T.J. Walsh (5th of season) tied the game on the power play in the final five minutes on a chip in at the right post to force overtime.

On the OT winner, Dakota Raabe fed the right post for Miura and the Iowa captain nubbed it by Jan Bednar (OTL, 19 saves). Kyle McClellan won for the Heartlanders with 14 saves.

The Walleye struck first at 4:06 of the second, but Iowa cannoned back with a tying goal late in the middle frame from Brandon Yeamans. With 3:23 left in the second, Yeamans backhanded a redirected puck at the left post. Yeamans has goals in back-to-back games. Jonny Sorenson and Andrew McLean (2a) assisted.

