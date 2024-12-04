ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
December 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Indy's Hausinger fined
Indy's Cam Hausinger has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #249, Indy at Utah, on Nov. 30.
Hausinger is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 7:47 of the third period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Indy's Cameron fined, suspended
Indy's Chrisopher Cameron has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #249, Indy at Utah, on Nov. 30.
Cameron is fined and suspended under Rule #70.3 and Rule #70.10 as a result of leaving the player's bench to join an altercation.
Cameron will miss Indy's games vs. Iowa (Dec. 6 and Dec. 7), vs. Allen (Dec. 13), vs. Kalamazoo (Dec. 14) and at Kalamazoo (Dec. 15).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Utah's Pow fined, suspended
Utah's Kyle Pow has been suspended for six games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #249, Indy at Utah, on Nov. 30.
Pow is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 16:38 of the third period.
Pow will miss Utah's games vs. Kansas City (Dec. 4, Dec. 6 and Dec. 7) and at Tahoe (Dec. 12, Dec. 14 and Dec. 15).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
