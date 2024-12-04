Thunder Announces NHL Trip Giveaway with All States Home Improvement
December 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce a partnership with All States Home Improvement for a chance to win a trip for two to see the Toronto Maple Leafs play against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, March 8.
Toronto and Colorado feature some of the best talent in the NHL, including former Thunder forward Bobby McMann. Two of the best forwards in the game go will head-to-head in Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews. The Avalanche also feature Cale Makar, who is one of the best defensemen in the NHL.
The trip includes two tickets to the game, airfare for two and hotel accommodations. There is no purchase necessary. Learn more and enter to win.
