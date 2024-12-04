Game Day - Game #15 Idaho Steelheads vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

December 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières are back on home ice for a three-game series against the (Dalas Stars affiliate) Idaho Steelheads. This marks the second time in two years that the Steelheads have visited Trois-Rivières.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

- #86 Jakov Novak: The Lions' top scorer returns to the lineup Wednesday evening after having missed the team's last game a week ago to the day when he was recalled by the AHL's Laval Rocket. In 13 ECHL games this season, Novak has 7-7-14 totals.

- #15 Tyler Hylland: The forward has four points this season, including two in last Wednesday's encounter with the Adirondack Thunder (one of which was the game-winning goal). After a slow start to the season, the 5' 10" Hylland appears to have found his groove.

- #14 Brycen Martin: The defenceman also has four points this season, with three of those points coming in the Lions' first two games. The assistant captain will be looking to become more familiar with the scoresheet starting Wednesday night.

Players to watch for the Idaho Steelheads:

- #11 Thomas Caron: The former Lion is having a great start to the season with the Steelheads. He has 18 points in 17 games, which is only one away from his point total in 2023-24 when he recorded 19 points in 45 games. He has scored more than one point in five of Idaho's games this year.

- #17 Ty Pelton-Byce: The forward leads the Steelheads in scoring with 22 points. He's garnered at least one point in 13 of Idaho's 18 games this season.

- #43 Matt Register: The 35-year-old veteran defenceman has not shown any signs of slowing down with 1-15-16 totals in 18 games.

The Lions and Steelheads will then play the second game of their three-game series on Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

