Mavericks Continue Road Dominance; Defeat Utah Grizzlies 3-2

December 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







West Valley City, UT - The Kansas City Mavericks (12-6-1-1) continued their incredible play on the road in a 3-2 victory over the Utah Grizzlies (5-11-2-0) on Wednesday night at Maverik Center. A strong second period and timely saves from goaltender Jack LaFontaine proved to be the difference as the Mavericks opened their three-game road series with a win.

The Mavericks struck first in the opening period when Nolan Sullivan scored at 6:25, giving Kansas City an early 1-0 lead.

Utah tied the game early in the second period, with Cade Neilson scoring at 6:32, assisted by Aaron Aragon and Andrew Nielsen. Kansas City quickly responded just 44 seconds later, as Cade Borchardt scored at 7:16, with assists from Casey Carreau and Nate Knoepke. The Mavericks extended their lead to 3-1 later when Damien Giroux found the back of the net at 13:34, assisted by Jackson Berezowski.

The Grizzlies cut the deficit to one in the third period, with Aaron Aragon scoring at 7:25, assisted by Cade Neilson and Dilan Savenkov. However, the Mavericks' defense and a stellar performance by Jack LaFontaine, who made 28 saves on 30 shots, held firm to secure the Mavericks 12th win.

The Mavericks will face the Grizzlies again on Friday night, with puck drop scheduled for 8:10 PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.