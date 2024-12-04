Mavericks Continue Road Dominance; Defeat Utah Grizzlies 3-2
December 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
West Valley City, UT - The Kansas City Mavericks (12-6-1-1) continued their incredible play on the road in a 3-2 victory over the Utah Grizzlies (5-11-2-0) on Wednesday night at Maverik Center. A strong second period and timely saves from goaltender Jack LaFontaine proved to be the difference as the Mavericks opened their three-game road series with a win.
The Mavericks struck first in the opening period when Nolan Sullivan scored at 6:25, giving Kansas City an early 1-0 lead.
Utah tied the game early in the second period, with Cade Neilson scoring at 6:32, assisted by Aaron Aragon and Andrew Nielsen. Kansas City quickly responded just 44 seconds later, as Cade Borchardt scored at 7:16, with assists from Casey Carreau and Nate Knoepke. The Mavericks extended their lead to 3-1 later when Damien Giroux found the back of the net at 13:34, assisted by Jackson Berezowski.
The Grizzlies cut the deficit to one in the third period, with Aaron Aragon scoring at 7:25, assisted by Cade Neilson and Dilan Savenkov. However, the Mavericks' defense and a stellar performance by Jack LaFontaine, who made 28 saves on 30 shots, held firm to secure the Mavericks 12th win.
The Mavericks will face the Grizzlies again on Friday night, with puck drop scheduled for 8:10 PM.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 4, 2024
- Mavericks Continue Road Dominance; Defeat Utah Grizzlies 3-2 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Lone Star Sweep: Tahoe Takes Game 2 over Allen - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Railers Drop First Trip to Glens Falls 7-4 - Worcester Railers HC
- Ty Pelton-Byce Scores Overtime Winner as Steelheads Come from Behind - Idaho Steelheads
- Adirondack's Brand Scores Twice in 7-4 Comeback Win - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 4 - ECHL
- Rush Acquires Dustin Manz from Wheeling Nailers - Rapid City Rush
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Zack Nazzarett - Worcester Railers HC
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Martin, Janicke Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Announces NHL Trip Giveaway with All States Home Improvement - Wichita Thunder
- Miura's Overtime Winner Shudders Toledo, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Wheeling's Murashov Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Bantle, Ness Stay Hot in Loss to Heartlanders - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Host Tahoe Tonight at 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Day - Game #15 Idaho Steelheads vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Gladiators to Host Four Donation Drives During the 2024-25 Season - Atlanta Gladiators
- Bryce Brodzinski Named October/November Rock Solid Excavation Rock Solid Performer of the Month - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mats Lindgren Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Wheeling Nailers
- South Carolina's Lee, Wheeling's Lindgren Are AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performers of the Month - ECHL
- Defenseman Jayden Lee Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Earn a Point in an Overtime Loss to Tahoe - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Continue Road Dominance; Defeat Utah Grizzlies 3-2
- Borchardt Records Milestone Point; Mavericks Continue Dominance against Thunder
- Oilers Rally Past Mavericks in 4-2 Win
- Mavericks Produce Statement Win; Shut Out Tulsa 3-0
- Mavericks Players Spread Holiday Cheer at Wayside Waifs