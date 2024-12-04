Gladiators to Host Four Donation Drives During the 2024-25 Season

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators are proud to announce that the club has partnered with Joseph's Storehouse Clothes Closet, Helping Mamas Atlanta, MUST Ministries, and Fully Furnished Ministries for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Joseph's Storehouse Clothes Closet is a Christian outreach ministry within the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Since their inception, Joseph's Storehouse Clothes Closet has provided clothing and support to those within our community who are in need. For our 12/27, 12/28, and 12/29 home games this year, the Gladiators will host a Coat Drive and will accept financial donations to help support their continued efforts within our community.

https://fevo-enterprise.com/group/gladscoatdrive

Helping Mamas Atlanta is an organization that has elevated the well-being and dignity of women by providing diapers, period products, and other essential baby supplies to mother's in need. In total, Helping Mamas have served 300,000 children, distributed 8,000,000 essential baby items, and have accumulated nearly 20,000 volunteer hours. For our 1/31, 2/1, and 2/2 home games this season, the Gladiators and Helping Mamas Atlanta will host a Mama & Baby Drive, while accepting financial donations, as well!

https://fevo-enterprise.com/group/gladsbabydrive

Founded in 1971, MUST Ministries began as both a grocery bus ministry for the elderly and a youth learning program, founded by Rev. Wayne Williams. Since then, they've expanded, helping to serve their neighbors in need, in a multitude of different ways, such as providing clothing, dishes, cleaning supplies, blankets, towels, linens, toys, school supplies, and much more. For our 1/11 and 1/12 home games this season, the Gladiators and MUST Ministries will host a Pajama & Underwear drive, while also accepting financial donations for their continued efforts!

https://fevo-enterprise.com/group/mustministriesdrive

Fully Furnished Ministries is a furniture bank that was established in 2003 by a group of faith-driven individuals with a desire to provide furniture to those in need. Recently, the Gladiators and Fully Furnished Ministries have collaborated on a number of occasions, and are excited to do more of the same in the coming months. For our 4/2, 4/4, and 4/6 games, the Gladiators will host a Home Bedding & Linens Drive, while also accepting donations for Fully Furnished Ministries.

https://fevo-enterprise.com/group/atlhomelinens

Tickets bought through any of the links above will contribute a $5 donation to the organization hosting the drive on the chosen game date. We also encourage fans attending these games to bring items to donate to these wonderful organizations!

