ECHL Transactions - December 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 4, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Noah Dorey, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Bloomington:

Andrei Bakanov, F (from Worcester)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add David Fessenden, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Tyler Brennan, G recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Bloomington:

add Noah Dorey, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Mitchell Smith, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Remy Parker, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Jon Gillies, G activated from reserve

add Jacob Frasca, F returned from bereavement leave

delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G placed on reserve

delete Jacob Frasca, F placed on reserve

delete Landon Cato, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Dustyn McFaul, D activated from reserve

add Michael Gildon, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Chase Bertholet, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Romain Rodzinski, D activated from reserve

add Thomas Caron, F activated from reserve

delete A.J. White, F placed on reserve

delete Mark Olver, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Simon Boyko, F activated from reserve

add Matt Radomsky, G activated from reserve

add Matt Araujo, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Christian Propp, G placed on reserve

delete Charles Martin, D recalled by Wranglers

delete Trevor Janicke, F recalled by Wranglers

Toledo:

add Matt Anderson, D signed contract

delete Tanner Palocsik, D placed on reserve

delete Anthony Firriolo D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Conlan Keenan F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Zachary Emond, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Mathieu Boislard, D activated from reserve

delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Laval

delete Cory Thomas, D placed on reserve

Utah:

add Cole Fonstad, F assigned by Eagles

add Dylan Fitze, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Vincent Duplessis, G placed on reserve

delete Reed Lebster, F placed on reserve

delete Derek Daschke, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete James Shearer, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Jagger Joshua, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

delete Jagger Joshua, F placed on reserve

delete Dustin Manz, F traded to Rapid City

Worcester:

add Zack Nazzarett, F signed contract

delete Zack Nazzarett, F placed on reserve

