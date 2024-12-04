Americans Host Tahoe Tonight at 7:10 PM
December 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (7-6-4-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Tahoe Knight Monsters (8-6-1-1) tonight at 7:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. Tonight is the final regular season meeting in Allen. The Americans will travel to Wichita after the game tonight and play the Thunder at Intrust Bank Arena on Thursday.
Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST
Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
Producer: Tyler Luker
Stats: Manuel Acuna and Mason Garcia
Editor: John Beifuss
Social Media: Alyssa Santos
Next Home Game: 12/18/24 vs. Wichita 7:10 PM CST
Americans earn a point in 4-3 OT Loss : The Americans extended their point streak to three games with an overtime loss to Tahoe on Tuesday night at CUTX Event Center. The game was tied on three occasions before Tahoe claimed the extra point in overtime. The Americans had an opportunity to jump the Knight Monsters in the standings with a win in regulation but were unable to hold a 3-2 third period lead. The Americans are two points behind fifth place Tahoe, and three points behind fourth place Wichita. The Americans have three games in hand on the Thunder, and a better winning percentage. The final game of the two-game series with Tahoe is tonight at 7:10 PM CST. The Americans are 5-2-3 in their last 10 games.
Blanked on the Power Play : The Americans Power Play is tied for fourth overall in the ECHL at 24.0 % (12-for-50), despite going 0-for-3 on the power play on Tuesday night. Kyle Crnkovic, Spencer Asuchak, and Easton Brodzinski are tied for the team lead with three power play goals each. Kyle Crnkovic is tied for the league lead with 10 power play points. The Americans rank 11th overall with the man advantage on home ice at 20.0 % 5-for-25).
Duarte Line Remains Hot: Mark Duarte scored for the second straight game netting his fourth goal of the season on Tuesday night in the Americans 4-3 overtime loss to Tahoe. Mark Duarte has two straight multi point games and five points in his last four games. Brayden Guy scored for the second time in his last four games and finished last night with a goal and an assist. Easton Brodzinski, although he was held off the scoresheet last night, has five points in his last three games. He is tied for fourth overall in the league with 10 goals.
Neaton backs up : Logan Neaton served as the backup to starter Anson Thornton on Tuesday night. Neaton is the only other goalie on the active roster after Marco Costantini was released on Monday. Neaton played in two games for the Kalamazoo Wings this season and had a record of 0-2, with a 5.10 GAA. He is a former draft pick of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets selected 144th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Comparing Allen and Tahoe
Allen Americans:
Home: 2-3-4
Away: 5-3-0
Overall: 7-6-4
Last 10: 5-2-3
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (10) Easton Brodzinski
Assists: (13) Kyle Crnkovic
Points: (20) Brayden Watts
+/-: (6) Spencer Asuchak
PIM's: (22) Spencer Asuchak
Tahoe Knight Monsters:
Home: 6-3-1-1
Away: 3-3-0-0
Overall: 8-6-1-1
Last 10: 5-4-0-1
Tahoe Knight Monsters Leaders:
Goals: (11) Simon Pinard
Assists: (11) Brennan Kapcheck
Points: (17) Simon Pinard
+/-: (+6) Brennan Kapcheck
PIM's (21) Samuel Mayer
