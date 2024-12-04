Americans Earn a Point in an Overtime Loss to Tahoe

December 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans center Brayden Guy fights for position

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (7-6-4-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, lost to the Tahoe Knight Monsters (9-6-1-1) on Tuesday night 4-3 in overtime at CUTX Event Center, in front of an announced crowd of 3,119.

The Americans opened the scoring at 5:55 of the first period as Spencer Asuchak scored on a shorthanded breakaway, his seventh goal of the season and the first Americans shorty of the year. Tahoe tied the game before the end of the period as Troy Loggins tipped in a shot from Elijah Vilio, his fifth goal of the season. The score was tied 1-1 after the first period.

Tahoe took their first lead of the game 4:06 into the second period as Anthony Collins broke the tie with his second goal of the season. Mark Duarte evened the game at 2-2 with his third goal of the season and second in the last two games. His second straight game with a two-point outing. The Americans outshot Tahoe 11-10 in the second frame.

The Americans went back on top in the third period as Mark Duarte found Brayden Guy with a cross-ice pass and Guy netted his fourth of the year and the Americans led the contest 3-2. However, Tahoe wasn't done either. Patrick Newell tied the score for a third time with his third goal of the season at 10:38 of the final frame. The Americans took a delay of game penalty late in the third period that carried into overtime. Simon Pinard ripped a one-timer from the right circle his 11th goal of the year to give Tahoe the 4-3 overtime win.

Tahoe outshot the Americans 34-25 for the game and 1-0 in the overtime period. Spencer Asuchak led the team with five shots on goal. The Americans went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The same two teams wrap up the two-game set on Wednesday night at 7:10 PM at CUTX Event Center.

Three Stars:

1. TAH - E. Vilio

2. ALN - M. Duarte

3. ALN - S. Asuchak

