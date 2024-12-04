Martin, Janicke Recalled by Calgary Wranglers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Wednesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Charles Martin and forward Trevor Janicke have been recalled by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Martin, 26, has played 79 games over three seasons with the Rush. After leading all defensemen in scoring last season, Martin signed an AHL/ECHL contract over the summer and earned Alternate Captain status with the Rush going into this year.

The native of Blainville, Que. has recorded seven points in 18 games this season. Martin earned his first call-up in January 2024 despite not being on an AHL deal, though he did not suit up for Calgary. Martin has played every game of his professional career with the Rush.

Janicke, 23, is in his rookie year with Rapid City after graduating from the University of Notre Dame. In 18 games, Janicke has scored six goals and ten points. His three goals last week against Allen, including the game-winner on Wednesday, led all Rush scorers.

A Maple Grove, Minn. native, Janicke signed an AHL/ECHL contract with the Wranglers in the offseason. He earns his first call-up to the American Hockey League.

