Bryce Brodzinski Named October/November Rock Solid Excavation Rock Solid Performer of the Month

December 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, are excited to announce that rookie forward Bryce Brodzinski has been named the October/November Rock Solid Excavation "Rock Solid Performer of the Month".

Throughout the 2024-25 ECHL Season, the Swamp Rabbits will recognize a player monthly that stands out through on-ice accomplishment. Brodzinski is the first to garner the recognition.

Brodzinski earns the honor after earning a share of the team's scoring lead with 14 points in 16 games. The 6'0", 205-pound forward split his 14 points with both seven goals and assists, earning his first professional goal on November 1st against Savannah and potting game-winners in back-to-back games against Atlanta on November 9th and 10th. Under contract with the team's AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, Brodzinski is currently tied for 11th in scoring amongst all ECHL rookies and tied for eighth amongst all first-year professionals in goal scoring.

A native of Blaine, Minnesota, Brodzinski turned professional after a stellar collegiate hockey career with the University of Minnesota. Over five years with the Golden Gophers, he played in 185 games, tied for second-most all-time in NCAA history, and earned 60 goals and 119 points. He captained the team last season to a Regional Final appearance, capping off a run of four consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament, two Frozen Fours, and a National Runner-Up finish in 2023. Brodzinski is the youngest of four hockey brothers: Easton currently plays for the Allen Americans in the ECHL, Jonny currently plays in the NHL for the New York Rangers, and Michael retired after a seven-season career in the ECHL, AHL, and Slovakia. His father, Mike, was a two-time All-American at St. Cloud State University.

The Swamp Rabbits now return home for part of a "three-in-three" series, beginning at home on December 6th and 7th against the Orlando Solar Bears and Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop for both games at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST, and followed with a 3:00 p.m. EST weekend finale on Sunday, December 8th, at Gas South Arena in another rematch with Atlanta.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.