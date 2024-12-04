Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener at Maverik Center

December 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Kansas City Mavericks (11-6-1-1, 24 points, .632 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (5-10-2, 12 points, .353 point %)

Date: December 4, 2024 Venue : Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12609980-2024-kansas-city-mavericks-vs-utah-grizzlies?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: December 6, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Wednesday's Matchup

It's the opener of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Mavericks. Utah was 2-6-1 vs KC last season. The Grizzlies are 20-14-3 vs the Mavericks over the past 5 seasons. Utah has 23 goals in 7 home games this season.

Cole Gallant has 9 assists in his last 11 games. Mick Messner had 53 shots on goal in 14 games in November. Reed Lebster has 3 points (2g, 1a) in the last 3 games.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Adam Scheel leads the league in minutes (853) and saves (444). Gianni Fairbrother is tied for the league lead for goals among defensemen with 6. Derek Daschke is tied for 4th among league defensemen in both assists (12) and points (15).

Games on the Grizzlies Homestand at Maverik Center

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Indy 4 Utah 2 - Gianni Fairbrother and Tyson Upper each scored a goal for Utah. Indy was led by a 2 goal and 1 assist performance from Nathan Burke and 3 assists from Bryan Lemos. Indy went 1 for 3 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 5.

Friday, November 29, 2024 - Indy 4 Utah 3 (Overtime) - Reed Lebster scored 2 goals for Utah. Cade Neilson scored a second period goal. Indy went 3 for 5 on the power play. Ryan Gagnier scored the overtime game winner for Indy. Indy outshot Utah 33 to 25. Kabore Dunn was a +3 for Utah. Kade Jensen and Lebster were each a +2.

Saturday, November 30, 2024 - Indy 4 Utah 1 - Briley Wood scored a goal in the second period for Utah with Craig Armstrong getting an assist.

Wednesday - Kansas City @ Utah. 7:10 pm.

Friday, December 6, 2024 - Kansas City @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Health Care Appreciation Weekend Presented by U of U Health.

Saturday, December 7, 2024 - Kansas City @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Health Care Appreciation Weekend Presented by U of U Health.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

November Recap

The Grizzlies went 3-9-2 in 14 games in the month of November. Utah won vs Allen 5-1 in the home opener on November 1. Utah defeated Tahoe 6-4 on November 9. Utah won in overtime at Allen on November 16. Derek Daschke had an outstanding month as he led Utah in assists (11) and points (13). Gianni Fairbrother led Utah with 6 goals in the month.

November 2024 Team Leaders

Points: Derek Daschke - 13

Goals: Gianni Fairbrother - 6

Assists: Daschke - 11

Shots on goal: Mick Messner - 53

Plus/Minus: Dilan Savenkov/Neil Shea - +2.

Grizzlies Reunite with Andrew Nielsen

The Utah Grizzlies have acquired defenseman Andrew Nielsen from the Worcester Railers in exchange for forward Reed Morison. Nielsen scored 27 points (8 goals, 19 assists) in 36 games with Utah in the 2021-22 season. The following year he was named to the 2023 ECHL All-Star team as he scored 41 points (9 goals, 32 assists) and had 166 penalty minutes in 47 games for Utah in the 2022-23 season. Nielsen tied a team record for assists in a single game as he had 6 at Kansas City on November 5, 2022. Nielsen has 258 games of American Hockey League experience over a nine season stretch, scoring 21 goals and 64 assists. He was a member of the 2018 Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies. In 96 career ECHL games Nielsen has 17 goals and 56 assists. Nielsen was drafted in the third round (65th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Recent Transactions

December 3 - Forward Cole Fonstad was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

December 2 - Grizzlies acquire Andrew Nielsen in a trade with the Worcester Railers in exchange for forward Reed Morison.

December 1 - Goaltender Jake Barczewski reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL). The Grizzlies release defenseman Cody Corbett.

November 29 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Dilan Savenkov. Savenkov played with Trois-Rivieres, Cincinnati, Orlando and Reading last season. Savenkov is 23 years old, and he is from Estonia.

November 29 - Grizzlies release Chase Hartje. Hartje appeared in 8 games with Utah and had 1 assist.

November 27 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Cody Corbett.

November 26 - Grizzlies released forward Nick Pastorious.

Cole Fonstad Reassigned to Grizzlies

The AHL's Colorado Eagles have reassigned forward Cole Fonstad to the Grizzlies. Fonstad was drafted in the 5th round (128th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He played in 5 full seasons in the WHL from 2016-2021. He was part of the 2018-2019 WHL champions, the Prince Albert Raiders, where he scored 73 points (29 goals, 44 assists) in 67 games. He was traded to the WHL's Everett Silvertips early in the 2019-20 season, where he was a +34 and had 65 points (13g, 52a) in 51 games. Fonstad was the captain of the 2020-21 Silvertips in his final WHL season. Fonstad played with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters for two seasons, scoring 24 goals and 26 assists in 115 games. Fonstad played for the Straubing Tigers in Germany from 2023-November 2024. Fonstad appeared in 63 games with Straubing, scoring 10 goals and 15 assists.

The Kansas City Mavericks

The defending Western Conference champion Kansas City Mavericks roll into Maverik Center for the first of 10 regular season meetings, 5 in Utah and 5 in Kansas City. The Mavericks are 11-6-1-1 on the season. They have been an outstanding road team as they are 9-3-1 away from home. Cade Borchardt is tied for third in the league with 11 goals. Borchardt is second in the league in plus/minus (+15). Goaltender Victor Ostman is third in the league with 8 wins and minutes (727). David Noel leads league defensemen with 62 shots on goal. Max Andreev leads KC with 18 points this season (5 goals, 13 assists).

Grizzlies/Mavericks Connections

Grizzlies forward Dylan Fitze played in 2 games with the Mavericks in the 2019-20 season.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah has scored 24 goals in 7 home games this season. Utah is 3-0 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 4-1-1 when outshooting opponents. Utah is 2-0-2 in one goal games. Utah is 3-2-2 when scoring first. 21 of their 47 goals this season have come in the second periods.

Grizzlies Trivia

Andrew Nielsen tied a Grizzlies record with 6 assists at Kansas City on November 5, 2022.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (14): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Cade Neilson, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (9): Derek Daschke, Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Kade Jensen, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pow, Dilan Savenkov, James Shearer, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (3): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis, Adam Scheel.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 5-10-2

Home record: 2-4-1

Road record : 3-6-1

Win percentage : .353

Standings Points : 12

Last 10 : 1-7-2

Goals per game : 2.76 (16th) Goals for : 47

Goals against per game : 4.06 (29th) Goals Against : 69

Shots per game : 31.41 (11th)

Shots against per game : 35.29 (28th)

Power Play : 7 for 50 - 14.0 % (Tied 24th)

Penalty Kill : 24 for 44 - 54.5 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 173. 10.18 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 1.

Record When Scoring First: 3-2-2.

Opposition Scores First : 2-8.

Record in One Goal Games : 2-0-2

Games Decided Past Regulation : 2-0-2

Team Leaders

Goals : Gianni Fairbrother (6)

Assists : Derek Daschke/Cole Gallant (12)

Points : Derek Daschke (15)

Plus/Minus : Daschke (+3)

PIM : Kyle Pow (27)

Power Play Points : Daschke (5)

Power Play Goals : Reed Lebster/Mick Messner (2)

Power Play Assists : Daschke (4)

Shots on Goal : Mick Messner (58)

Shooting Percentage : Gianni Fairbrother (16.7 %) - Minimum 25 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Cameron Buhl/Derek Daschke/Gianni Fairbrother/Kade Jensen (1)

Wins : Adam Scheel (5)

Save %: Scheel (.895)

Goals Against Average : Vincent Duplessis (3.39)

