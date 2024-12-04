Wheeling's Murashov Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Wheeling Nailers' goaltender Sergei Murashov has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for November.

Murashov went 6-1-0 with a 2.12 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935 in seven appearances during the month.

The 20-year-old allowed two goals or less in four of his seven outings while making at least 27 saves on five occasions. He ended the month by making 32 or more saves in three of his final four appearances, highlighted by 48 saves in a 6-4 win at Fort Wayne on Nov. 23. He followed that up by stopping 36 of 37 shots in a 4-1 victory over Toledo on Nov. 27.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Pittsburgh, Murashov is 7-2-0 in nine appearances for the Nailers with a 2.43 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919. He is also 2-0-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919 in two outings with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

Prior to coming to North America this season, Murashov spent the previous four seasons in Russia. In four seasons playing in the MHL, he posted a record of 73-30-12 with 22 shutouts, a 2.04 goals-against average and a save percentage of .934. He also suited up in seven KHL games for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, going 4-1-2 with one shutout.

