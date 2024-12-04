Adirondack's Brand Scores Twice in 7-4 Comeback Win

December 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - Chase Brand scored his first two professional goals as the Adirondack Thunder completed a comeback win over the visiting Worcester Railers, 7-4, on Wednesday night from Cool Insuring Arena.

The November Player of the Month in the ECHL, Anthony Repaci, took just 1:23 to score his 15th goal of the season to give the Railers a 1-0 lead. Repaci picked up a rebound in front of the net and beat Jeremy Brodeur, unassisted, for the lead.

Jordan Kaplan deflected in a shot from Connor Welsh at the right point to give the Railers a 2-0 lead just 5:24 into the game. The goal was Kaplan's second of the year with assists from Welsh and Griffin Luce.

Adirondack responded late in the first period to get on the scoreboard. Kevin O'Neil put on a great move and tapped the puck to Alex Young who beat goaltender Michael Bullion through the legs from the right circle. The goal was Young's third of the year from O'Neil with 0:18 left in the period and the Thunder trailed 2-1 after 20 minutes.

After the Railers took a 3-1 lead on the power play in the second period, Adirondack rattled off four goals in the final 4:40 to take a 5-3 lead. Kurt Gosselin sent a shot on net that Chase Brand deflected in for his first professional goal at 15:20 to pull the Thunder within one goal, 3-2.

Andre Ghantous added to the lead at 18:21 of the second period and he cut to net by himself and lifted a backhand shot over the right shoulder to even the score, 3-3. The goal was Ghantous' seventh of the season, unassisted.

Just 30 seconds later, Chase Brand tipped in another shot for his second goal of the period at 18:51 for a 4-3 lead. Assists on Brand's second goal were awarded to Ryan Smith and Ryan Conroy.

Alex Young put in his second of the game with just 21 seconds left in the second. Andre Ghantous set up Young with a highlight-reel pass and Young beat Michael Bullion to give Adirondack a 5-3 lead. Brendan Less was given the second assist on Young's goal and the Thunder took a two-goal lead into the third.

Ryan Smith added an empty-net goal and Zach Bannister scored late in the 7-4 victory. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 33 shots in the win.

