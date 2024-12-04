Railers Drop First Trip to Glens Falls 7-4

Glens Falls, NY - The Worcester Railers HC (8-11-0-1 17pts) fell to the Adirondack Thunder (9-7-0-1, 19pts), on Wednesday night by the final score of 7-4 in front of a crowd of 2,548 at the Cool Insuring Arena. The Railers are on the ice next at the DCU Center taking on the Maine Mariners on Friday, December 6 at 7:05 p.m. EST.

Worcester got the scoring started early, making it a 2-0 lead in the first six minutes of the game. The goals came from Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) and Jordan Kaplan (1-1-2) for Worcester. Adirondack got one back from Alex Young (2-0-2) late in the first making it a 2-1 game heading into the second. The Railers made their lead 3-1 just 53 seconds into the second period following Matthew Kopperud's (1-0-1) power play goal. Adirondack would go on to score the next four unanswered goals in the second period. Two of the four Thunder goals came from Chase Brand (2-0-2), with the other two goals coming from Andre Ghantous (1-1-2), and Alex Young making it a 5-3 game headed into the third period. Ryan Smith (1-1-2) extended the Adirondack lead to 6-3 with two minutes to go in the third with his empty net score. The Railers then made it a two-goal game with a score from Kolby Johnson (1-0-1) with a minute remaining in the game. The high scoring night was capped off with Adirondack's seventh of the night from Zach Bannister (1-0-1) leaving the game with a 7-4 final score.

The Railers got off to a hot start early scoring their first goal just 1:23 into the first period. Anthony Repaci (15th) got a shot off right in front off of a rebound from Thunder goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to score the first of the night and make it a 1-0 game. Not long after, Jordan Kaplan (2nd) scored on a tipped shot out in front to give the Railers the 2-0 lead 5:24 into the period. Adirondack got one back with a goal from Alex Young (3rd) on a rush down the right wing with 18 seconds remaining in the first. Young scored the final goal of the period to make it a 2-1 Worcester lead heading into the second. Adirondack outshot Worcester 16-15.

The Railers started the second period off on the power play where they were able to extend their lead to 3-1. Matthew Kopperud (5th) fired one to the back of the net off of passes from Jordan Kaplan and Connor Welsh just 53 seconds into the second period. Adirondack then answered back with four unanswered goals through the remainder of the second period. The first of the four Thunder goals came from Chase Brand (1st) on the power play 15:20 into the second. The next three goals for Adirondack came within 1:18 of each other. The goals came from Andre Ghantous (7th), Chase Brand (2nd) and Alex Young (4th) making it a 5-3 Adirondack lead heading into the third period. Shots favored Adirondack 21-12 in the second period.

The scoring slowed down through the first 17 minutes of the third period. It wasn't until the final minutes of the game that three goals were scored, starting with an empty net goal from the Thunder's Ryan Smith (5th) making it a 6-3 Adirondack lead. The Railers then answered back with Kolby Johnson's (1st) goal on the power play with a minute remaining in regulation. The Thunder then capped off the scoring with a goal from Zach Bannister (2nd) leaving the game with a 7-4 final score. Shots favored Adirondack in the third 11-10 and 48-37 in the game.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Andre Ghantous (1-1-2, +3, 3 shots), 2nd Star: Alex Young (2-0-2, +3, 7 shots), 1st Star: Chase Brand (2-0-2, 2, +2, 3 shots)... Final shots favored Adirondack 48-37... Jeremy Brodeur (6-3-0) made 33 saves on 37 shots for Adirondack... Micheal Bullion (4-5-0) made 41 saves on 47 shots for Worcester, while Henrik Tikkanen served as the backup... Worcester went 2-for-3 on the power play while Adirondack went 1-for-4... JD Dudek (IR), John Muse (IR), Zack Nazzarett (DNP), Jack Randl (DNP), Brendan Rons (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Repaci led the Railers in shots with 6... Anthony Repaci scored his 80th goal of his career, passing Marc Brown of the Worcester IceCats and making him Worcester Professional Hockey's all time leading goal scorer... The Railers are now 41-30-3-2 all-time vs. the Thunder and 21-18-1-0 at the Cool Insuring Arena against Adirondack.

